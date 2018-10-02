Businesses express concern about Lemon Avenue construction

Pastry Art owner Chip Beeman has seen enough construction around downtown recently to know it negatively affects his business.

That’s why, when he learned about a plan to renovate the streetscape along a stretch of Lemon Avenue, he was concerned about the project's timing.

The city is preparing to revamp the segment of Lemon between Main Street and Pineapple Avenue early next year. Plans also include improvements to Paul Thorpe Park. The project will include street and intersection closures and is estimated to take seven to eight months.

Construction is scheduled to begin early next year. For Beeman, the prospect of a major project in the heart of downtown during the height of season is troubling. That’s why on Monday, he appeared at a City Commission meeting to ask officials to delay any street work until mid-May.

“The merchants of Main Street are very construction-weary,” Beeman said.

The preliminary design plan calls for an extension of the brick-paved Lemon Avenue mall, left, south past Main Street to Pineapple Avenue near Paul Thorpe Park, right.

He wasn’t alone. Other downtown merchants also urged the commission to schedule the street and intersection closures for after Mother’s Day. Although the merchants expressed excitement about the scope and design of the project, they said major construction in-season would create a challenge for their businesses.

“We’ve been through red tide,” said Larry Siegel, owner of Gator Club. “We’re going through tons of construction. Can we get a break?”

The city has not finalized a date to begin construction. The project team is working to coordinate the streetscape work with the construction of The Mark, a condominium project at State Street and Lemon Avenue. At a Tuesday Downtown Improvement District meeting, those involved with the project said The Mark plans to begin its street work in March.

The project team is scheduled to meet with the city manager’s office soon to discuss the timing of the work, according to Phil Smith of David W. Johnson Associates. Jason Swift, the president of contractor Jon F. Swift Construction, expressed optimism the project could be coordinated to account for the concerns businesses expressed.

“I think there’s a way to do it,” Swift said. “We just need to have the meetings and have the conversations.”

