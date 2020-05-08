Watering restrictions announced for city residents

The city will restrict the hours residents can water their lawns beginning May 12, a response to rainfall shortages in the area.

The city announced the watering restrictions today, a response to the Southwest Florida Water Management District issuing a water shortage order. The order will be in effect through July 1.

Under the restrictions:

At even-numbered addresses, lawn watering is allowed Thursday and Sunday before 10 a.m. and after 4 p.m.;

At odd-numbered addresses, lawn watering is allowed Wednesday and Saturday before 10 a.m. and after 4 p.m.;

In common areas, watering is allowed Tuesday and Friday before 10 a.m. and after 4 p.m.

Hand watering and micro-irrigation of plants is allowed anytime.

The regulations are relaxed for new lawns and plants. Watering is allowed any time on the day of installation. For the 30 days after installation, watering is allowed any day before 10 a.m. and after 4 p.m. For the 30 days after that:

At even-numbered addresses, watering is allowed Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday before 10 a.m. and after 4 p.m.;

At odd-numbered addresses, watering is allowed Monday, Wednesday and Saturday before 10 a.m. and after 4 p.m.

In common areas, watering is allowed Tuesday, Friday and Sunday before 10 a.m. and after 4 p.m.

Noncompliance with the watering regulations could be subject to a $500 fine per violation, the city said.

Although the city is asking residents to use water as efficiently as possible, there are no restrictions on car washing, pressure washing or fountains.