City activates more downtown parking meters

The city has activated almost all of the parking meters and pay stations installed west of Orange Avenue on Main Street and Palm Avenue, largely completing the implementation of a downtown paid parking system that began in early July.

Parking Manager Mark Lyons said the city activated the equipment for all but three spaces in third and final segment of the downtown parking district Tuesday. Lyons said the city did not immediately encounter any challenges when the last phase went live.

“We had no issues yesterday,” Lyons said Wednesday morning. “We had hundreds of transactions. Everything seems to be moving along.”

Paid parking is in effect for segments of Main Street, Palm Avenue and Ringling Boulevard between School Avenue and Gulfstream Avenue. The city is charging a rate of $1.50 per hour. Paid parking is in effect between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday west of U.S. 301 and between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday in the judicial district east of U.S. 301.

Lyons said 88% of public parking spaces downtown remain free. He said the city’s focus in the early phases of operating a paid parking system downtown is making sure users are comfortable and aware of their options.

“We want people to get adjusted,” Lyons said. “There’s no rush to see us reach some revenue number.”