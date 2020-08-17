Downtown Sarasota Holiday Parade canceled

The annual downtown Sarasota Holiday Parade will not be held this December, as organizers announced Sunday the cancelation of the event because of the COVID-19 health emergency.

In a post on the event’s website, the parade organizers announced the planned 25th anniversary celebration is postponed to Dec. 4, 2021.

The post said the decision to cancel this year’s parade was made “in the interest of our community’s health and safety.” The organizers said that although the parade is still several months away, participants typically start working on building floats and practicing walking entries in the late summer months.