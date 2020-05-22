Sarasota County Schools sticks with remote learning plans

After Gov. Ron DeSantis said today he is allowing youth activities such as athletics and summer camps to resume effective immediately, Sarasota County Schools announced local summer learning will still be handled remotely.

In an email sent to students’ families, the school district said the governor’s announcement did not change plans for academic programming in Sarasota public schools. The district intends to host its Summer 2020 Boost and Summer 2020 Boost Extended School Year programs virtually in June.

The district noted that third-party organizations rent school facilities in the summer for camps and other programs. The district said it anticipates the Florida Department of Health will issue guidelines for summer youth activity, and any plans for school facilities will be developed after reviewing those guidelines.

More information on summer academic programming is available on the Sarasota County Schools website.