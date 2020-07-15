Sarasota County Charter Review Board District 2: Ray Collins

Name: Ray Collins

Age: 57

Bio: Ray Collins has lived on the Gulf Coast of Florida most of his life, including the past 20 years in Sarasota County. He was the Sarasota County Bureau Chief for Fox 13 News Tampa Bay and Anchor of "Good Day Tampa Bay Weekends," as well as the Anchor of "Good Morning Suncoast" on ABC 7.

Ray is from Buffalo, graduated from St. Bonaventure University and was later inducted into the campus radio station's Hall of Fame. Ray won several Associated Press awards including Overall Excellence and was two-time president of the Florida Broadcasters Group. He's very involved in our community and is one of the most in-demand masters of ceremony for nonprofit events and galas. He is a Realtor with Coldwell Banker and runs a communications company, Ray Collins Media.

Why do you want to serve on the Charter Review Board?

I love this county and want to do my part to protect our great quality of life. This is my first opportunity to serve in an official capacity in light of my previous work as a journalist.

If elected, what will be your top three priorities during your term?

My priorities would be simple: to protect the charter from special interests, listen to the people and serve the county.

Where do you stand: Should the Charter Review Board be proactive initiating changes to charter, or should the board make recommendations based on voter desires and ideas brought to the board?

I don't think the board should play a pro-active role. The board should respond to citizens who want their issues heard.

What is your position on turning the Charter Review Board into an appointed position rather than an elected office?

I think an elected board gives the voters more power.

What, if anything, in your view, needs to be updated/changed in the county charter?

I don't think the charter needs to be changed. I understand there could be a movement to increase transparency by requiring groups to be upfront about how much their respective ideas would cost taxpayers. I'd support that.

The CRB has been discussing changes to the charter amendment process. What’s your position on that?

I don't think the process needs to change. It seems to work — and to borrow an old cliche, 'If it's not broken, don't fix it."

What are your comments about reforming the CRB so it mirrors the State Constitutional Revision Commission — appointed members every 10 or 20 years to review the charter, rather than the existing system of elected members who serve four-year terms?

The county charter has had a steady series of amendments over the years, maybe every couple years — a little over 20 in the past 50 years. That calls for a board that meets more often than 10-20 years.