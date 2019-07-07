Sarasota County aims for single-stream recycling by January

With an eye toward cutting costs and increasing curbside efficiency, Sarasota County officials have decided to pursue a new means of collecting and processing recyclable materials in unincorporated areas.

The county’s recycling system runs as a dual-stream operation with residents using two bins to separate cardboard or paper items from glass, plastic and metal.

Now, however, the county is looking to follow Sarasota, North Port and Venice and switch to a single-stream recycling system. Not only will all recyclable materials be collected and processed together but, as part of the switch, residents will be given one collection cart, replacing the bins. The switch is expected to take effect in January.

What Comes Next July 2019: County to purchase new single-stream recycling carts August 2019: Contract with Single Stream Recyclers LLC to be brought to the Board of County Commissioners for approval January 2020: New recycling system to go into effect for residents of unincorporated areas

Brian Usher, Sarasota County’s solid waste collection manager, says there are several reasons for the switch, including quality control and driver safety. But ultimately, it’s a matter of contract negotiations and cost-recovery.

“The current processor is a dual-stream processor,” Usher said of the current agreement with Resource Recovery Systems LLC. “That processor agreement was ending (in September) and they did not wish to continue. So, we had to look for other options and there weren’t any other dual-stream options in the area.”

Now, according to Mike Mylett, the interim director of Sarasota County Public Utilities, county leaders aim to negotiate a contract with Single Stream Recyclers LLC, which submitted a bid to the county in November 2018.

The switch, then, also becomes more cost-effective for the county.

Both Usher and Mylett say the current recycling market has seen an overall decrease in value, making it harder to maintain an efficient system at an affordable rate. Operation costs have continued to increase on an annual basis, rendering the dual-stream system, according to Mylett, financially unsustainable.

Over the last two years alone, recycling has gone from a revenue-generating service to one that loses money.

In fiscal year 2017, Sarasota County made approximately $93 per ton of processed and marketed recycling material. At that time, it paid $52 per ton to complete that operation. By fiscal year 2019, that cost-effective model had turned upside down. The county now makes $58 per ton while it pays $177 for processing and marketing.

Meanwhile, SSR has proposed a lower processing rate of $125 per ton, leading officials to believe the switch will help them break to even on recycling costs by fiscal year 2022 and pave the way to long-term cost-recovery.

But while the county may see their costs go down as a result of the switch, residents of the unincorporated county areas will see the change reflected in a higher monthly utility bill.

“In order to compensate for these increased expenses that the district is experiencing, staff has proposed to split the increase with the 7% for trash collection and then include a 10% increase to cover our recycling expenses,” Mylett told commissioners at a June budget workshop. “That increase works out to $2.26 a month for the average single-family homeowner.”

Annually, a single-family homeowner will who pays $159 a year for trash and recycling services will end up paying $186 a year under the currently proposed budget. These expenses are not yet set in stone and will be finalized by commissioners in July or August.

But Usher believes residents will ultimately still be happy with the switch.

“We’re really excited to be bringing this to the public,” he said. “I think they’re going to enjoy the efficiency in collection and there will be some litter prevention, as well … This is positive for the community.”