City reopens playgrounds, basketball courts

The city reopened playgrounds and basketball courts at public parks today, taking another step to resume activity that had been halted in response to COVID-19.

In an email, City Manager Tom Barwin encouraged members of the public to continue to follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s health guidelines to reduce the risk of spreading the coronavirus. A citywide public health emergency declaration remains in place, and officials are strongly urging the public to wear masks when outside of the home.

Last week, the city announced a timeline for a series of reopenings related to parks and recreation facilities. The city allowed doubles play to resume at public tennis courts beginning Monday, June 8. Indoor pickleball courts at the Robert L. Taylor Community Complex will reopen June 19. The fitness center at the Robert L. Taylor Community Complex will reopen July 6.

The city also announced new hours for the state-run COVID-19 testing site at the Robert L. Taylor center that will take effect this week. Beginning Wednesday, June 10, the walk-up site will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The testing center is open to all members of the public and does not require an appointment or any symptoms. The city said results are typically available within five to seven days.