Sarasota-Bradenton airport adds seasonal Minneapolis route

Sarasota Bradenton International Airport has secured another flight — although this one will be available for a limited time.

Delta Air Lines will fly from SRQ to Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport from Jan. 11 through April 11, SRQ announced in a release today. The flights will be offered on Saturdays only.

In a release, SRQ said the airport is seeing record traffic, setting an all-time high for the month of August after serving 135,467 passengers this year. Traffic was up 38% from the same month last year. On the year, more than 1,270,000 passengers have used the airport, an increase of 40% compared to last year.