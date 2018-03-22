Sarasota Beach home sells for $2,525,000

A home in Sarasota Beach tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Siesta Properties LLC sold the home at 680 Beach Road to Siesta Dunes LLC for $2,525,000. Built in 1978, it has three bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths and 1,840 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1.9 million in 2014.

SARASOTA

Vue

KPC Sarasota Development LLC sold the Unit 1504 condominium at 1155 N. Gulfstream Ave. to David Schirmer, of Sarasota, for $1,163,000. Built in 2017, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,810 square feet of living area.

Pirates Cove

Charles Borden Jr., trustee, of Carlsbad, Calif., sold the home at 7216 John Silver Lane to Roxanne Morgan, of Sarasota, for $873,400. Built in 1953, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 1,949 square feet of living area.

Golden Gate Point

Realbasics Goldengate LLC sold the home at 633 Golden Gate Point to Thomas Johnson III, of Sarasota, for $800,000. Built in 1956, it has four bedrooms, four baths and 2,643 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $695,000 in 2015.

Southpointe Shores

John and Barbara Stafford, of Sarasota, sold their home at 7652 Sandalwood Way to Donald and Janet Brunker, of Gallatin, Mo., for $750,000. Built in 1959, it has five bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,947 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $480,000 in 1999.

Royal St. Andrew

Lutz Bengner, of Nokomis, sold his Unit 503 condominium at 555 S. Gulfstream Ave. to Steven Morganstern and Laurie Ann Heller, of Atlanta, for $650,000. Built in 1969, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,252 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $440,000 in 2012.

Sapphire Shores

John and Cara Lane, of Sarasota, sold their home at 4911 Brywill Circle to Sara Simmons and Gur Mitzafon, of Sarasota, for $615,000. Built in 1954, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,043 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $450,000 in 2012.

Gina Ball, of Point Roberts, Wash., sold two properties at 4850 Brywill Circle to Gary Tiffany, of Sarasota, for $395,000. The first property was built in 1935, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,261 square feet of living area. The second property was built in 1935, it has one bath and 336 square feet of living area. They previously sold for $131,000 in 1998.

Sarasota Bay Club

Sarasota Bay Club LLC sold the Unit 611 condominium at 1301 Tamiami Trail to Betty York, of Sarasota, for $600,000. Built in 2000, it has one bedroom, one-and-a-half baths and 1,170 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $500,000 in 2013.

Homecroft

Paul and Evelyn Yoder, of Buda, Ill., sold their home at 3520 Gardenia St. to Wayne and Nancy Yoder, of Orrville, Ohio, for $375,000. Built in 1957, it has four bedrooms, three baths and 1,592 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $77,000 in 1991.

The Encore

Kelvin and Marjorie Cooper, of Chattahoochee Hills, Ga., sold their Unit 5 condominium at 1257 Fruitville Road to William and Melanie Goddard, of Sarasota, for $355,000. Built in 2004, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,533 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $325,000 in 2014.

Baywood Colony Villas

Jerome Klein, of Thousand Oaks, Calif., sold his Unit 15 condominium at 5839 Tidewood Ave. to Eliahou and Valentine Murad, of Paramus, N.J., for $341,500. Built in 1973, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,355 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $166,500 in 2015.

Pinecraft

David and Sue Stoltzfus, trustees, sold the home at 1313 Yoder Ave. to Pinecraft Home Rentals LLC for $328,500. Built in 1995, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,537 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $112,600 in 2003.

Shadow Lakes

Posh Life LLC sold the home at 3360 Mayflower St. to Daniel and Karen Gallo, of Sarasota, for $325,000. Built in 1969, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,708 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $232,500 in 2017.

Highland Pines

Jean Hoogacker, of Sarasota, sold her home at 838 Highland St. to Charles Price and Kristi Vanderzwan-Price, of Mechanicsburg, Ohio, for $315,000. Built in 1952, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 1,163 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $132,900 in 2001.

Loma Linda Park

John and Jennifer Fevrier, of Bradenton, sold their home at 2123 Temple St. to Eloy and Wendi Martinez, of Thornton, Colo., for $306,800. Built in 1955, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,324 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $139,800 in 2011.

Sapphire Heights

James and Jo-Lin Titus, trustees, sold the home at 652 Mecca Drive to John and Cecile Wooster, of Sarasota, for $284,000. Built in 1958, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,459 square feet of living area.

South Gate

Jeremy Ricci, trustee, of Lexington, Pa., sold the home at 3620 Villa Franca Ave. to Marisia and Dennis Huffman, of Howell, Mich., for $275,000. Built in 1969, it has four bedrooms, four baths and 1,892 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $155,000 in 2014.

Palm Lakes

Randy and Linda White, of Venice, sold their home at 6127 Pauline Ave. to Deborah Applebee and Terry Lee Bryant, of Sarasota, for $273,000. Built in 1969, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,577 square feet of living area.

Norwood Park

Sandra Payson, of Sarasota, sold the home at 2156 Craft Lane to Carl and Joanne Christensen, of Terra Ceia, for $270,000. Built in 1959, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,360 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $121,000 in 2000.

The Landings South

Bernice Handelman Robert Weiss, of Sarasota, and Brad Weiss, of Raleigh, N.C., trustees, sold the Unit 103 condominium at 5259 Heron Way to Marc Spivak and Marlyn Spivak, trustees, of Lincolnshire, Ill., for $268,000. Built in 1986, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,588 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $146,000 in 1992.

Pelican Cove

Roberto Stinga, of Alameda, Calif., sold the Unit 260 condominium at 1617 Brookhouse Drive to Enid Rubenstein, of Boynton Beach, for $266,500. Built in 1980, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,283 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $51,600 in 1997.

Gulf Gate

Ronald Shankland and Alice Shankland, trustees, of Sarasota, sold the home at 6506 Keystone Drive to Sara and Joel Smith, of Sarasota, for $265,000. Built in 1969, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,794 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $126,500 in 1994.

Lauren Greco, of Matawan, N.J., sold her home at 2723 White Sands Drive to Anthony and Natalie Munno, of Sarasota, for $250,000. Built in 1962, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,413 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $125,000 in 2009.

Hope Acres

Carmen Anchorena, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the home at 2646 Proctor Road to Luis Gutierrez and Maria Camarena, of Sarasota, for $259,900. Built in 1959, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,278 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $155,000 in 2016.

Broadway Promenade

Charles Pfautz Jr., of Sarasota, sold his Unit 1301 condominium at 1064 N. Tamiami Trail to Alice Bowman, of Sarasota, for $255,000. Built in 2007, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,051 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $252,900 in 2007.

Oak Shores

Ben Miller, of Fredericksburg, Ohio, sold his home at 706 Searcy Ave. to Seth and Mattie Yoder and Stephen Yoder, of Newport, Pa., for $250,000. Built in 1977, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,297 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $158,000 in 2015.

SIESTA KEY

Siesta Properties Inc.

Ira and Michelle Malis, of Pikesville, Md., sold their home at 7112 Pine Needle Road to Stephen Conway and Kim Betz, of Sarasota, for $1.35 million. Built in 1964, it has two bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,992 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $850,000 in 2014.

Salvatore and Peggy Albano, of Sarasota, sold their home at 7618 Midnight Pass Road to John and Nancy Amato, of Ridgefield, Conn., for $1.2 million. Built in 1950, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 3,784 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $835,000 in 2004.

Siesta Isles

Scott Dempsey, of N. Port, sold his home at 803 Paradise Way to The Parking Co. for $927,000. Built in 1967, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,460 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $30,000 in 1975.

Island House

George and Wendy Babits, of Ontario, Canada, sold their Unit 14-N condominium at 6142 Midnight Pass Road to Voley Properties LLC for $925,000. Built in 1967, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,202 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $450,000 in 2013.

Turtle Bay

Earlene Ackerman, of Meriden, Conn., sold her Unit 501-B condominium at 8735 Midnight Pass Road to Lori Jean Borgen, of Pelican Rapids, Minn., for $862,500. Built in 1980, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 1,972 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $250,000 in 1987.

Jamaica Royale

DACSS LLC sold the Unit 302 condominium at 5830 Midnight Pass Road to Mike and Helen LLC for $822,500. Built in 1976, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,285 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $700,000 in 2013.

Coquille

Jane Perkins, trustee, and Seymour Perkins III, of Osprey, sold the Unit 206 condominium at 1161 Coquille St. to Steven Weinstein and Rita Friga, of Sarasota, for $790,000. Built in 1983, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,760 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $499,500 in 2003.

Sarasota Surf and Racquet Club

Margaret Todd, of Greenfield, Ind., sold her Unit 704 condominium at 5920 Midnight Pass Road to LS Tower Holdings LLC for $730,000. Built in 1971, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,352 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $275,000 in 1999.

Turtle Cove

Edward and Carolyn Farley, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 5 condominium at 9000 Midnight Pass Road to Linda Kaufman, of Sarasota, for $726,000. Built in 1982, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 1,982 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $525,000 in 2013.

Whispering Sands

Theresa Littlefield-Collary and Donald Collary, trustees, of Beltsville, Md., sold the Unit 101 condominium at 19 Whispering Sands Drive to Michael and Nicole Oliveira, of Sarasota, for $640,000. Built in 1973, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,282 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $500,000 in 2014.

Gulf and Bay Club — Bayside

Steven Reschke, of Grand Haven, Mich., sold his Unit 1372-C condominium at 1372 Siesta Bayside Drive to Earthmade Inc. for $530,000. Built in 1988, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,280 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $295,000 in 2001.

Crescent Arms

William and Lois Berwanger and Arthur and Katharine Bender, of Columbus, Ohio, sold their Unit 4 condominium at 6308 Midnight Pass Road to D. Lynn and Patricia Webber, of Bloomington, Ill., for $485,000. Built in 1965, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,309 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $120,000 in 1983.

Sea Crest Apartments

Stuart Ferraris, of Beaumaris, United Kingdom, sold his Unit 19 condominium at 1129 Seaside Drive to Steven and Debra Bemiller, of Ashland, Ohio, for $375,000. Built in 1957, it has one bedroom, one bath and 567 square feet of living area.

Siesta Pointe

ReGen Properties LLC sold the Unit B16 condominium at 8924 Duval Lane to Charlie Shrem and Courtney Warner, of Longboat Key, for $325,000. Built in 2007, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,983 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $295,000 in 2016.

PALMER RANCH

Sandhill Preserve

Michael and Cynthia Charles, of Sarasota, sold their home at 11179 Roseate Court to John and Barbara Stafford, of Sarasota, for $660,000. Built in 2014, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,760 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $658,400 in 2014.

Prestancia

Floyd and Fiona Dias, of Nokomis, sold their home at 4176 Escondito Circle to Lawrence and Georgina Clamage, of Sarasota, for $577,000. Built in 1990, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,912 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $545,000 in 2013.

Stonebridge

William McClanahan, of Sarasota, sold his home at 7596 Ridge Road to David and Suzann Pursell, of Bloomington, Ind., for $420,000. Built in 1998, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,400 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $333,800 in 2000.

Villagewalk

Sharda Jagdish, of Osprey, sold her home at 5880 Girona Place to Thomas and Nancy Wyshock, of Lewes, Del., for $400,000. Built in 2003, it has four bedrooms, four baths and 2,521 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $292,900 in 2003.

C. David and Sheryl Kent, of Palmetto, sold their home at 5550 Modena Place to Alex and Esther Kamenetsky, of Northbrook, Ill., for $325,000. Built in 2003, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,534 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $200,700 in 2003.

Wellington Chase

Anthony and Rosanne Catalano, of Sarasota, sold their home at 4974 Oldham St. to Jean Thomassy and Irina Verne-Nikicha, of Pont Eveque, France, for $340,000. Built in 1998, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,937 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $248,000 in 2003.

Stoneybrook Veranda Greens

Marlene Brownell, of Sarasota, sold her Unit 1713 condominium at 9570 High Gate Drive to Robert and Betty Kleinow, of Sarasota, for $250,000. Built in 1996, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,414 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $175,000 in 2000.

OSPREY

Meridian II at the Oaks Preserve

Charles and Robyn Citrin, of Osprey, sold their Unit 1002 condominium at 393 N. Point Road to William McGuire, of Osprey, for $1.5 million. Built in 2001, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 3,738 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1.5 million in 2009.

Edgewater at Hidden Bay

HBH Waterview LLC sold the Unit A502 condominium at 250 Hidden Bay Drive to William Woodall and Irene Woodall, trustees, of Loveland, Colo., for $655,000. Built in 2017, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,937 square feet of living area.

HBH Waterview LLC sold the Unit A404 condominium at 250 Hidden Bay Drive to Steven and Karen Feldman, of Osprey, for $590,000. Built in 2017, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,168 square feet of living area.

South Creek

Julie Hildebrand, trustee, of Venice, sold the home at 1786 S. Creek Drive to Natallia Dziatsel and Dmitry Shah, of Osprey, for $639,000. Built in 1994, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,956 square feet of living area.

Meridian II at the Oaks Preserve

Terrence and Karen Schulke, of New York City, sold their Unit 902 condominium at 409 N. Point Road to Greg and Connie Carlson, of Osprey, for $637,500. Built in 2004, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,055 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $760,000 in 2004.

Oaks II

Cynthia Caprio, Edward Powers, Richard Powers II, Lori Martin, Timothy Stilson and Todd Stilson, of Sarasota, sold their home at 436 E. Mac Ewen Drive to Michael and Adria Schozer, trustees, of Osprey, for $550,000. Built in 1996, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,652 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $410,000 in 1998.

Sorrento Shores

Fannie Mae sold the home at 501 Velasquez Drive to John Shields and Pamela Shields, trustees, of Clermont, for $345,000. Built in 1975, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,028 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $155,000 in 1987.

NOKOMIS

Twin Laurel Estates

Elvin Bale and Svetlana Gololobova, of Venice, sold their home at 1099 Twin Laurel Blvd. to RE3 Properties LLC for $950,000. Built in 1988, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,738 square feet of living area.

Sorrento Woods

Michael Lamberto and Pamela Martyn, trustees, of Colorado Springs, Colo., sold the home at 1136 Ruisdael Circle to Bruce Haltinner, of Nokomis, for $585,000. Built in 1987, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,627 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $460,000 in 2012.

Ronald and Gail Harmon, of Nokomis, sold their home at 1289 Vermeer Drive to Mary Schaaf, trustee, of Plymouth, Mass., for $378,000. Built in 1997, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,983 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $500,000 in 2005.

Nicholas and Lynn Karras sold their home at 1110 Delacroix Circle to Frederick and Linda Thompson, of Nokomis, for $365,000. Built in 1991, it has two bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,701 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $430,000 in 2007.

Barbara Doerner, of Nokomis, sold her home at 1578 Vermeer Drive to Paul and Paulina Keating, of Hartland, Wis., for $338,000. Built in 1993, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,269 square feet of living area.

Mission Estates

Saverio Pizzano, of Osprey, sold the home at 2109 Sonoma Drive to Michael and Bonnie Bechtel, of Nokomis, for $435,000. Built in 2001, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,778 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $349,500 in 2015.

Calusa Lakes

Simon and Stella Newton, of Nelson, England, sold their home at 2127 Timucua Trail to James Monroe, of Nokomis, for $305,000. Built in 1996, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,671 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $297,100 in 2004.

Havana Heights

Megumi Fujimaru, of Austin, Texas, sold her home at 116 Sugarloaf Drive to William and Laura Watercutter, of Piqua, Ohio, for $285,000. Built in 2004, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,710 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $220,000 in 2010.

Laurel Villa

Maximo Land Holdings LLC sold the home at 208 Charles Drive to Tracy Crane, of Nokomis, for $260,000. Built in 1979, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,234 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $150,000 in 2017.