Bayfront group sets public presentations

After seven months of gathering public feedback, The Bay Sarasota is prepared to present a finalized version of a proposed master plan for redeveloping more than 50 acres of city-owned waterfront land near downtown.

On Monday and Tuesday, The Bay will hold four events to share the latest version of its plans for revitalizing the area around the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall. Representatives for the independent bayfront planning organization will also meet with the City Commission at a special workshop Monday evening.

The presentations are scheduled for:

8:30 a.m. Monday, June 25, Van Wezel Grand Foyer, 777 N. Tamiami Trail

11 a.m. Monday, June 25, Van Wezel Grand Foyer, 777 N. Tamiami Trail

1:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 26, Municipal Auditorium, 801 N. Tamiami Trail

5:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 26, Municipal Auditorium, 801 N. Tamiami Trail.

The Bay is asking those interested in attending to RSVP online. The 1:30 event Tuesday will also be streamed on The Bay’s Facebook page.

The Bay Sarasota included this rendering of a "canal district" as it promoted the forthcoming master plan presentations.

Working alongside the planning firm Sasaki, The Bay has already outlined major aspects of its proposal for the bayfront. Previous plans have included the creation of two new performance venues, open park space and a canal district with food and drink establishments along the water.

At next week’s meetings, the group will also share strategies for funding the project and managing the property. The Bay has indicated it will look for a combination of public and private funding to pay for potentially hundreds of millions of dollars in improvements.

The Bay will gather additional community feedback on the master plan at next week’s meetings. The group intends to present a master plan to the City Commission in September, hopeful city leaders will officially adopt the vision for redeveloping the bayfront land.

Information on the master plan and a survey will be available on The Bay’s website next week.