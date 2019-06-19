The Bay receives $2 million donation

The Bay Park Conservancy has received a $2 million anonymous donation toward its efforts to establish a park on more than 50 acres of city-owned waterfront land, the organization announced today.

The gift will go toward the $20 million first phase of the park project, according to a release. The Bay Park Conservancy is a private nonprofit established to implement a bayfront master plan the city approved last year and manage the public park in perpetuity.

The release said the donation was inspired by The Patterson Foundation’s recent $5 million commitment to the first phase of the bayfront project. The foundation made an initial donation of $2 million and pledged to give an additional $1 million for every $5 million in private contributions to the first phase.