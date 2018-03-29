Sarasota Ballet dancers Logan Learned and Kristianne Kleine announce retirement

The show will go on next season without two of The Sarasota Ballet’s company members.

Principal Logan Learned and First Soloist Kristianne Kleine will end their Sarasota Ballet careers with the company’s final program of the 2017-2018 season, “Great Masters of Dance,” April 27 and 28.

IF YOU GO 'Great Masters of Dance' When: April 27 and 28 Where: Sarasota Opera House, 61 N. Pineapple Ave. Tickets: From $30 Info: Call 359-0099 or click here.

“We are all sad to see Logan and Kristianne retire,” Director of The Sarasota Ballet Iain Webb said in a press release. “They have both been incredible members of the company and have performed some amazing and truly iconic roles with us.”

Both Kleine and Learned have held various notable roles throughout their careers with the company, and both performed with Sarasota Ballet during its national tours to The Kennedy Center, Jacob’s Pillow Dance Festival, Joyce Theater, the Fall For Dance Festival and at Ballet West’s National Choreographic Festival.

Learned is retiring after 10 years with Sarasota Ballet. He began his career with the company during its 2008 – 2009 season, and after just four years, he was promoted to principal dancer.

“The 10 years I’ve spent in Sarasota are so special to me, but now felt like the right time to transition into a new phase of my life,” Learned said in the release. “I am so grateful for the opportunity that was provided for me here to share my love and passion of dance with such an amazing group of supporters of the ballet. It has been an honor to be able to perform for you all.”

After his departure from the company, Learned plans to pursue a college degree in his hometown of San Francisco.

Kristianne Kleine — Photo by Frank Artura

“He (Learned)has played an important role as we built The Sarasota Ballet into what it is today,” Webb said in a statement. “I know that we will always remember the incredible roles he has brought to life on stage here in Sarasota and on stage during our tours.”

Kleine joined Sarasota Ballet at the start of the 2010 – 2011 season, was promoted to coryphee in 2013, to soloist in 2014 and finally to first soloist in 2016.

“I have been incredibly fortunate to have had eight wonderful seasons with The Sarasota Ballet, and I am eternally grateful to Iain, Maggie, and Joe for the countless opportunities and experiences here,” Kleine said in a statement. “While it was a very difficult decision, I am happy to be finishing my career with such an incredible season of ballets.”

In the press release, Kleine said she’ll miss the company dearly but is excited to pursue a career as an actuary analyst.

“Kristianne ... has likewise thrilled audiences with her powerful on stage presence,” Webb said in the release. “Making the decision to retire from the stage is never an easy one and I wish them the very best in the next stage of their careers.”

To celebrate Logan Learned’s decade with Sarasota Ballet and his retirement, Webb is adding George Balanchine’s "Tarantella" to Program 7, "Great Masters of Dance."