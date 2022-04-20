Sarasota Athlete of the Week: Caroline Steinwachs

Caroline Steinwachs is a freshman on the Riverview High girls lacrosse team. Steinwachs scored a team-high five goals April 13 in the Rams' 11-7 win against Manatee High in the Class 2A, District 11 championship game. The Rams (12-6) will play Sickles High (15-4) in a regional quarterfinal at 7 p.m. Friday at home.

When did you start playing lacrosse?

I started playing lacrosse in third grade. I played for the Sarasota Seahawks and (Riverview's) Coach Ashley (McLeod) was my coach. I started playing because my friend, Camille Johnson, was playing and she convinced me to play when I sat next to her on the bus one time. I liked it from the start but my enjoyment has definitely increased over the years.

What is the appeal to you?

I love that lacrosse combines the physical and mental aspects of sports so much. You have to be strong at both. Lacrosse is complex and you have to understand it to do well, but you also have to implement plans by using your physical skills.

What is your best skill?

I think I am able to use my mental game to my advantage. I understand the game more than a lot of opponents and use that to get past them.

What have you been working to improve?

I have been working on my drives to (the) cage this year and being able to finish off a play in a one-on-one situation.

What is your favorite memory?

Definitely being able to experience winning districts for the first time. That was such a cool feeling. We have so much fun on the field, and I think we were able to use that to our advantage in that game.

What does your team have to do to keep winning in the postseason?

Just keep putting in hard work. If we use all of our heart and hustle we will bring another one home (on Friday). I think we have come a long way since the start of the season. Our stick work has gotten so much better and so has our chemistry, since we had a lot of girls like me who were new to the team.

What is your favorite food?

Chicken Caesar salad. I love it. It's always good.

What is your favorite TV show?

I think my favorite is "Criminal Minds."

What is your favorite school subject?

I like biology a lot. I think it's cool to learn how everything works.

Which super power would you pick?

I would want to be super stretchy like Elastigirl (from "The Incredibles"). That would be a big help in lacrosse.

What is the best advice you have received?

Always play with your head and your heart. Play hard and hustle, but have fun, too. Put all of that together.

Finish this sentence: Caroline Steinwachs is …

Tenacious. I will persevere through anything.