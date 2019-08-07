Sarasota Athlete of the Week: Brian Battie

Brian Battie is a rising senior running back at Sarasota High. The South Florida commit returns to the Sailors after spending his junior season at Braden River High, where he amassed 2,133 rushing yards (8.6 yards per carry) and 28 rushing touchdowns, plus a receiving touchdown.

When did you start playing football?

When I was 5. I started out playing for my dad [Tommie Battie] in flag football with the Sarasota [Ringling] Redskins.

What is the appeal to you?

It's like my meal ticket, my way out. Plus, it's fun to play and I'm good at it.

What is your best skill?

My vision. I like everything about my game personally, but that’s what sets me apart from other people.

What has been your biggest challenge?

The grind. All the hard work and putting in the time to be great.

Why commit to South Florida?

It's close to home and the coaches there told me I will have the chance to play early. Those things were important to me. They keep showing me love, too. They stay in touch.

What are your goals for the season?

I want at least 2,500 yards and 30 touchdowns. I want to lead our team to a district championship and a regional championship, and then hopefully after that, a state championship.

What is your favorite food?

Burgers with some lettuce, tomato, ketchup and mustard.

What is your favorite movie?

“Paid in Full.” That's one from back in the day.

Which superpower would you pick?

Flying, because I could go anywhere and do anything.

What is your favorite subject?

Team sports and physical education.

What is the best advice you have received?

Get comfortable with being uncomfortable.

Finish this sentence: “Brian Battie is ... ”

... Different.