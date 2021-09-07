Roofer killed by lightning in Lakewood Ranch

A 19-year-old roofer was killed at approximately 2:50 p.m. on Tuesday after being struck by lightning at The Walk Apartments in the Greenbrook village in Lakewood Ranch.

Jesus Olvera-Aguilar was working on the roof at 14816 Skip Jack Loop when he was struck. His brother, who was not identified in the Manatee County Sheriff's Office report, also was on the roof, and after seeing a flash of light, turned to find his brother unconscious and not breathing, according to the Sheriff's Office report.

Manatee County Emergency Medical Services and East Manatee Fire Rescue responded to the scene but were unable to revive the victim. The Manatee County Sheriff's Office began a death investigation.

The case was ruled an accidental death.