Riverview football advances in FHSAA playoffs

Riverview High (9-2) used three touchdowns from senior running back Jay'den Birch to beat Steinbrenner High (7-4) 31-7 on Friday to advance to the second round of the Florida High School Athletic Association playoffs.

Birch ran for 88 yards to go with his three touchdowns. Rams junior quarterback Will Carter Jr. also found sophomore Charles Lester III for a 56-yard touchdown pass. Rams senior safety Charlie Cooper intercepted a Steinbrenner pass in the fourth quarter, fulfilling head Coach Josh Smithers' wish for more turnovers on defense.

The Rams will play at rival Venice High (10-1) next Friday, a chance to avenge a 42-7 loss two weeks ago.

Elsewhere, Cardinal Mooney High (7-4) lost 39-0 to Bishop Verot High (6-4) on the road, ending the Cougars' season.