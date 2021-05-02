Ringling Estates home sells for $3.15 million

A home in John Ringling Estates tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. 220 Coolidge LLC sold the home at 220 Coolidge Drive to Trevor and Kyle Schauenberg, of Siesta Key, for $3.15 million. Built in 2020, it has seven bedrooms, seven-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,514 square feet of living area.

Sleepy Lagoon

Victor Cuco and Melissa Rodocker, of Longboat Key, sold their home at 6430 Gulfside Road to James and Vikki Black, of Scarsdale, New York, for $2,975,000. Built in 2017, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 3,527 square feet of living area.

The Beach Residences

Lillian Oboler, trustee, of Josh Oboler, of Sarasota, sold the Unit 1006 condominium at 1300 Benjamin Franklin Drive to Charles Ferrara and Diane Manning Ferrara, trustees, of Flower Mound, Texas, for $2.92 million. Built in 2005, it has two bedrooms, three baths and 3,017 square feet of living area. It sold for $2.27 million in 2005.

Bruce and Arlene Barsumian, trustees, of Cookeville, Tennessee, sold the Unit 1007 condominium at 1300 Benjamin Franklin Drive to ARBO Holdings LLC for $2.65 million. Built in 2005, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 3,057 square feet of living area. It sold for $1.8 million in 2011.

Bay Isles

Peter and Susan Wolf, of Longboat Key, sold their home at 3381 Bayou Sound to Raymond and Jennifer Zaborney and Lisa Stone, of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, for $2.15 million. Built in 1982, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,931 square feet of living area. It sold for $895,000 in 2004.

Bird Key

Kenneth and Kathleen Moscone sold their home at 454 Meadow Lark Drive to 1465 Hillview LLC for $1.8 million. Built in 1972, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,328 square feet of living area. It sold for $1,554,000 in 2016.

L’Elegance on Lido Beach

William Sander and Colleen Sharon Herman, of Punta Gorda, sold their Unit B-209 condominium at 1800 Benjamin Franklin Drive to Timothy and Kathleen O’Donnell, of Lexington, Massachusetts, for $1,575,000. Built in 1996, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,230 square feet of living area. It sold for $1 million in 2013.

Sea Gate Club

Corey and Sarah Conner, of Longboat Key, sold their Unit 6-D condominium at 2425 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Mark and Dawn McNeill, of Cape Coral, for $1,495,000. Built in 1973, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,470 square feet of living area. It sold for $725,000 in 2018.

Islands West

David and Stacy Rolfe, of Chesterfield, Missouri, sold their Unit 13-D condominium at 2525 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Terri and Paul Chamberlain, of Ontario, Canada, for $1.33 million. Built in 1972, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,468 square feet of living area. It sold for $705,000 in 2016.

Pelican Harbour and Beach Club

Kenneth Bennett, of Longboat Key, sold his Unit MH-4 condominium at 4239 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Lawrence Clarke and Peggy Kopmeyer, of Longboat Key, for $1.12 million. Built in 1950, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 1,241 square feet of living area. It sold for $725,000 in 2005.

Peter and Lori Sue French, of Grand Rapids, Michigan, sold their Unit K-1 condominium at 4234 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Joseph Miller and Susan Miller, trustees, of Atlanta, for $515,000. Built in 1973, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 1,150 square feet of living area. It sold for $455,000 in 2018.

Lido Beach Club

James and Susan Travers sold their Unit 401 condominium at 1212 Benjamin Franklin Drive to Ellen Lawlor Nicholson, trustee, of Sarasota, for $1,025,100. Built in 1974, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,532 square feet of living area. It sold for $690,000 in 2012.

Islander Club of Longboat

Carl and Gayle Pfirrmann sold their Unit 31-S condominium at 2295 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Peter and Georgia Vrankovic, of Huntington, New York, for $930,500. Built in 1970, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,235 square feet of living area. It sold for $160,000 in 1990.

John and Mary Rayis, of Longboat Key, sold their Unit 34-N condominium at 2301 Gulf of Mexico Drive to John and Leisa Harding, of Lansing, Michigan, for $535,000. Built in 1970, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,235 square feet of living area. It sold for $375,000 in 2010.

Sanctuary at Longboat Key Club

Bruce and Jennifer Natale, of Great River, New York, sold their Unit A303 condominium at 575 Sanctuary Drive to Tillman Investments LLC for $915,000. Built in 1990, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,823 square feet of living area. It sold for $875,000 in 2019.

Loyola Heights LLC sold the Unit A-103 condominium at 575 Sanctuary Drive to Larry Lucas and Elizabeth Rachael Lucas, of Longboat Key, for $800,000. Built in 1990, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,823 square feet of living area. It sold for $775,000 in 2018.

The Promenade

Alan Harlam and Gary Harlam, trustees, and Grace Goldberg sold the Unit 706 condominium at 1211 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Richard Freeman and Anne Courtney Freeman, of Oak Brook, Illinois, for $910,000. Built in 1985, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,598 square feet of living area. It sold for $850,000 in 2014.

The Aquarius Club

Frank DeQuattro, of Wakefield, Rhode Island, sold his Unit P-B condominium at 1701 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Teresa JoAnne Morneau, trustee, of Ontario, Canada, for $867,500. Built in 1975, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,551 square feet of living area. It sold for $575,000 in 2014.

Club Longboat Beach and Tennis

Atay of Florida LLC sold the Unit 536 condominium at 5055 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Gregory Werd Jr. and Margaret Shortridge Werd, of Kenilworth, Illinois, for $850,000. Built in 1973, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,484 square feet of living area. It sold for $301,400 in 1993.

The Beaches of Longboat Key-South

Sheldon Wolf and Kathi Hunter-Wolf, of Lutz, sold their Unit 404 condominium at 775 Longboat Club Road to Douglas Sheaffer and Barbara Lenoble, of Atlanta, for $780,000. Built in 1984, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,602 square feet of living area. It sold for $835,000 in 2006.

Harbour Links at Longboat Key Club

Beverly Stone, trustee, of Northbrook, Illinois, sold the Unit 2003 condominium at 2003 Harbour Links Drive to Robert and Kimberly Westfall, of Longboat Key, for $675,000. Built in 1989, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,941 square feet of living area. It sold for $260,000 in 1992.

Castillian

Rosemary Ryan, trustee, and Edward Ryan, of Longboat Key, sold the Unit 305 condominium at 4525 Gulf of Mexico Drive to John Anderson and Janet Anderson, trustees, of Pacific Palisades, California, for $600,000. Built in 1979, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,398 square feet of living area. It sold for $167,000 in 1980.

Egret Longbeach

George and Margaret Byl, of Holbrook, Massachusetts, sold their Unit 22 condominium at 7155 Gulf of Mexico Drive to John and Lucia Archiable, of Andover, Massachusetts, for $560,000. Built in 1974, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,170 square feet of living area. It sold for $485,000 in 2004.

Fairway Bay

Barbara and E. Wayne Foley, trustees, sold the Unit 136 condominium at 1930 Harbourside Drive to Edward and Gloriann Felicetta, of Longboat Key, for $525,000. Built in 1982, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,270 square feet of living area. It sold for $375,000 in 2011.

Windward Bay

Daniel Christopher Bracciano and Susan Bracciano, of Longboat Key, sold their Unit PH3 condominium at 4800 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Louise Del Negro, of Longboat Key, for $520,000. Built in 1975, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,096 square feet of living area. It sold for $415,000 in 2017.

Harbour Villa Club at Buccaneer

Brigitte Burdick, trustee, of Longboat Key, sold the Unit 110 condominium at 615 Dream Island Place to Blaine Burdick and Bonnie Bement, of Stillwater, Minnesota, for $475,000. Built in 1985, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,293 square feet of living area. It sold for $210,000 in 1998.

Seaplace

Scott Veazey and Michael Shoulders, of Louisville, Kentucky, sold their Unit M2-303-G condominium at 1945 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Thomas and Hilda Mangotic, of Longboat Key, for $450,000. Built in 1978, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,076 square feet of living area. It sold for $350,000 in 2009.

Lido Harbour South

Betsy Nichols-Johnson, Caroline Johnson, Christopher Rust Johnson, Margaret Hoffman and Kathryn Marie Johnson, of Cadiz, Kentucky, sold their Unit 204 condominium at 2100 Benjamin Franklin Drive to Gretchen Shutrump-Bracco and Xavier Alexander Bracco, of Ft. Myers, for $425,000. Built in 1968, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,172 square feet of living area. It sold for $369,000 in 2010.

Spanish Main Yacht Club

Mary Louise Winter, of Sarasota, sold the Unit 118 condominium at 578 Spanish Drive S. to William Jameson Roberts, of Longboat Key, for $385,000. Built in 1969, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,073 square feet of living area. It sold for $315,000 in 2016.

Lido Regency

Stephen McKenna sold the Unit 9F condominium at 1700 Benjamin Franklin Drive to Ronnie Jaber, of New York City, for $383,000. Built in 1968, it has one bedroom, one-and-a-half baths and 981 square feet of living area. It sold for $340,000 in 2015.

The Presidential

Steven and Muriel Hearon, of Downingtown, Pennsylvania, sold their Unit 106 condominium at 845 Benjamin Franklin Drive to Teresa Lacon, of Venice, for $380,000. Built in 1974, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 991 square feet of living area. It sold for $245,000 in 2012.

McCalls Beach Castle

Peter Stellas, of Glenview, Illinois, sold his Unit 23 condominium at 5310 Gulf of Mexico Drive to William and Sherri Anderson, of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, for $355,000. Built in 1973, it has one bedroom, one bath and 711 square feet of living area. It sold for $395,000 in 2006.

Longboat Harbour

Laura Leticia Marinas and Jose Maria Sardou, of Gotha, sold their Unit 102 condominium at 4390 Exeter Drive to Alexander and Donna Aldama, of Sarasota, for $337,000. Built in 1970, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 1,152 square feet of living area. It sold for $245,000 in 2001.

Beach Harbor Club

Peter Pace, trustee, sold the Unit A301 condominium at 3802 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Thomas and Linda Tulp, of Rutherford, New Jersey, for $250,000. Built in 1970, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,133 square feet of living area. It sold for $105,000 in 1989.