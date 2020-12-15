The independent contractor hired by the town of Longboat Key has determined an 8-inch log likely caused June’s sewage break in Sarasota Bay.

On Tuesday afternoon, the town released the 596-page report conducted by Berkeley Research Group.

The report indicates that once workers were at the scene of the mainland Manatee County spill on June 30, pumps were able to clear standing water from around the pipe, allowing a clear view of the break.

“At approximately 1315, the pumps were able to expose the damaged section of pipe to the point that I observed a log or root lying perpendicular (across) at a slight angle under the damaged section,'' the report quotes an eyewitness as reporting. “The log was approximately 6 to 8 [inches] around and stretched beyond the width of the pipe. Water was pouring out at the approximate position of the log or root.”

Two people reported seeing a log or root forced up under the pipe, according to BRG’s report.

“Given the eyewitness observation of a log ‘forcing up against the pipe’ at the breach location and, absent any evidence indicating that other factors might likely have caused or contributed to the breach at that location, I assume that the log was acting as a fulcrum under the pipe since its original installation,” the report states. “Given the external and internal forces acting on the pipe over the years, the log likely abraded the exterior pipe coating, inducing corrosion.

“Given the excessively corroded pipe wall condition at the breach location, it is likely that the pipe experienced a force, such as a surge or purge pressure, that instantly caused the weakened pipe section to break. In that instant, the pipe crushed down onto the log, which partially blocked the opening. The shape of the partially blocked opening is the same shape as the log, as shown in the diagram below. I estimated the area of the opening blocked by the log and the area of opening that was not blocked, using these scaled measurements and assumptions. The leak flowed out of the open portion of the hole.”

According to the report, a worker with Bradenton-based ET MacKenzie said on June 30 a log or root was the probable cause of the leak.

“He stated, that having that log under the pipe for all this time, with the log forcing up against the pipe, probably caused the damage,” the report stated.

The report also states the break took place in a section of pipe .500 of an inch in thickness, and that corrosion in the years since its installation had degraded the thickness by half. The report says the root or log likely began wearing away at the pipe beginning shortly after installation, but not to the point to precipitate corrosion until about 18 years ago.

In a previous report, BRG estimated the final leak spilled about 14.7 million gallons. The town forwarded a copy of BRG’s report to the Florida Department of Environmental Protection. Longboat Key staff asked the state to use BRG’s estimate in its proposed consent order worksheet.

The state estimated about 17 million gallons of sewage spilled into Sarasota Bay.

In August, third-party contractor Environmental Science Associates finished its water-sample testing in the Sarasota Bay waters after the sewage break, determining that the effect was low.

The FDEP is seeking $242,652.50 in civil penalties for the break under a proposed consent order. The town can also choose to offset the amount by implementing an in-kind penalty project, subject to FDEP approval.

Town commissioners have until Jan. 22 to decide what to do with the proposed consent order. Town Manager Tom Harmer said town commissioners and attorneys are in the process of scheduling a second private meeting to decide what to do.

BRG retained the engineering firm Venture Engineering and Construction for modeling the leak volume.

Greeley and Hansen’s report on Aug. 14, 2017, marked the last inspection on the pipe. The force main was built in 1973.

Longboat Key is in the process of advancing its redundant pipe project, which has an estimated cost of $16 million. The project would first duplicate the pipeline on the mainland side and eventually duplicate the underwater portion, which runs from Longboat Key, under the bed of Sarasota Bay and emerging in mainland Manatee County on the way to the treatment plant.

On June 29, town officials reported to state regulators about the untreated sewage that spilled from the break. The pipe was given years of estimated life remaining.

The pipe is the only one leading from Longboat Key to a Manatee County treatment plant.

After collecting sewage from the town's system, smaller pipes converge at a pumping station on Gulf Bay Road. From there, the town's untreated sewage flows through a 20-inch diameter iron pipe under the bed of Sarasota Bay. It terminates at a treatment facility north of Conquistador Parkway in Bradenton.