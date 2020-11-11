Prose and Kohn: Sailors boys swimmers win state title

The 3A state swimming meet all went according to junior Cole Firlie's plan — sort of.

"I made an itinerary for us," Firlie, a Sarasota High boys swimmer, said. "'3 a.m., wake up.' We didn't do that. 7 a.m. was a question mark, because we didn't know if that was going to be prelims or what. And then I wrote 'afternoon' — because, again, we weren't sure about times — 'win states,' and then 'later, the bro-down,' which we did. The bro-down went until 3 a.m."

See? All according to plan.

The Sarasota High boys team did win the 3A state title at the meet, held Nov. 6 at Stuart's Sailfish Splashpark Aquatic Athletics Center. The Sailors finished with 254.5 points, besting second-place Barron Collier High (200 points). They did so despite no single Sailor winning a gold medal. Instead, it was a true team effort, one that the Sailors said is a testament to how much they have become a family this season. A lot of them have been bestowed nicknames, like sophomore Evan Keogh being called "E-Town," and a group of them even decided to shave their heads for the meet — a decision which has sparked no regrets.

The Sailors were helped by the arrival of senior Owen Matteson, who moved to the area from Buffalo, NY during the offseason. Matteson was part of the team's 200 medley (1:33.17) and 400 freestyle (3:09.12) relay teams, both of which finished second, and finished fourth in the individual 200 freestyle (1:41.67) and 100 butterfly (49.43).

This title always felt within the Sailors' grasp, they said, especially after the regional meet. Keogh said he, Firlie and Matteson were sitting in the warm down pool at regionals when they heard the news that last year's state champion, Barron Collier, had finished third. In that instant, they knew they had regionals won, and that meant that winning at states was possible. The depth of the Sailors is their strength; no one could match it.

Keogh, who finished fifth in the 200 individual medley (1:53.49), said the team wanted to jump back in the pool after winning, he said, but new restrictions would not allow for that. Instead, the Sailors celebrated by hitting Five Guys for burgers and fries, which has become something of a tradition for them.

"We went into it feeling hyped," Firlie said. "Because of that, I don't know if it has sank in yet, what we did. I don't know if it has sank in that I shaved my head, either, but whatever. We won."

Of course they did. It was on the itinerary, after all.

Elsewhere, the Riverview High boys and girls teams finished sixth and fourth respectively at the Class 4A meet, but each team had individual winners. Boys junior Liam Custer won the 200 individual medley (1:47.41) and the 500 freestyle (4:21.41), while girls freshmen Addison Sauickie and Gracie Weyant respectively won the 500 freestyle (4:47.23) and 100 backstroke (1:01.51).