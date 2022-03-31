A two-property sale in Bay Island tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Rebecca and Gordon Nidiffer sold two properties at 3821 Flamingo Ave. to John Melk and Karen Palmer Melk, of Naples, for $6.2 million. The first property was built in 1925, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 5,806 square feet of living area. The second property was built in 1925, it has one bedroom, one bath and 504 square feet of living area.

SARASOTA

McClellan Park

TCMAX LLC sold the home at 2141 McClellan Parkway to Samuel Presnal, trustee, of Sarasota, for $3,199,000. Built in 2000, it has four bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,876 square feet of living area. It sold for $1,558,000 in 2021.

Top Sellers Around the Area SARASOTA: $3.3 million Oyster Bay Landings John Crichton Jr. and Chantale Langlois, of Sarasota, sold their home at 1460 Rebecca Lane to Peter and Ling Arenson, of Chicago, for $3,293,000. Built in 2015, it has three bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, a pool and 4,030 square feet of living area. It sold for $2.3 million in 2016. PALMER RANCH: $900,000 Hammock Preserve Atalia Harel Luzon, of Sint-Michielsgestel, The Netherlands, sold the home at 5721 Sweet Leaf Way to Admiral Weaver Inn Inc. for $900,000. Built in 2021, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,114 square feet of living area. It sold for $568,800 in 2021. OSPREY: $1.1 million Oaks Joseph Ottaviano and Xiz Wu, of Sarasota, sold their home at 48 Osprey Point Drive to Michael and Charlotte Barnard, of Osprey, for $1,098,900. Built in 1992, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,881 square feet of living area. It sold for $323,700 in 2015. NOKOMIS: $670,000 Calusa Lakes Richard Hansen, trustee, and B. Linda Hansen, of Venice, sold the home at 2029 White Feather Lane to Kevin and Sheri Stevenson, of Colorado Springs, Colorado, for $670,000. Built in 1994, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,613 square feet of living area.

Burns Court Villas

Alan and Robin Wallack, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 20 condominium at 1505 Oak St. to Paul and Deborah Silber, of Ellicott City, Maryland, for $1.65 million. Built in 2007, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,910 square feet of living area. It sold for $839,900 in 2007.

Condominium on the Bay

James and Loretta Floyd, of Orlando, sold their Unit 1104 condominium at 888 Blvd. of the Arts to Todd Recknagle and Kristina Mailloux, trustees, of S. Lyon, Michigan, for $1.5 million. Built in 1982, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,729 square feet of living area. It sold for $750,000 in 2016.

William Guy Kenyon II and Janet Marie Kenyon, of E. Amherst, New York, sold their Unit 503 condominium at 888 Blvd. of the Arts to Steven Glen Brookshire and Lois Ankine Brookshire, of W. Des Moines, Iowa, for $1,225,000. Built in 1982, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,555 square feet of living area. It sold for $470,000 in 2009.

Hudson Bayou

Jason and Deirdree Truluck-Williams, of Sarasota, sold their home at 1723 Bay St. to Sue Carlson, trustee, of Longboat Key, for $1,219,800. Built in 1923, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,237 square feet of living area. It sold for $650,000 in 2020.

Bungalow Hill

Marcia Watson, of Durham, North Carolina, sold her home at 1018 Pomelo Ave. to Ronald Shugar, trustee, of Sarasota, for $1.2 million. Built in 1942, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,299 square feet of living area. It sold for $499,000 in 2012.

One Watergate

Christopher Dale Jacobs and Kelly Walton Jacobs, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 11-E condominium at 1111 N. Gulfstream Ave. to Douglas and Ingrid Johns, of Dahlonega, Georgia, for $1.1 million. Built in 1974, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,575 square feet of living area. It sold for $570,000 in 2018.

Loma Linda Park

Twentynine Investments LLC and Lude Inc. sold the home at 2147 Floyd St. to Carissa Gross, of Sarasota, for $960,000. Built in 1954, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,739 square feet of living area. It sold for $365,000 in 2021.

Enclave at Laurel Park

Adria Michelle Jones, of Sarasota, sold her home at 512 Laurel Park to Richard and Felicia Poes, of Interlaken, New York, for $875,000. Built in 2019, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 2,423 square feet of living area. It sold for $580,000 in 2020.

Alta Vista Street

Gail Abrams, as Personal Representative, of Sarasota, sold the home at 1734 Alta Vista St. to Mission Property Partners LLC for $785,000. Built in 1951, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 649 square feet of living area. It sold for $21,000 in 1977.

Addition to Vamo

Paul Gaydos and Marianne Gaydos sold their home at 1899 Vamo Way to Mariusz Bugara, of Prospect Heights, Illinois, for $770,000. Built in 2014, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 2,718 square feet of living area.

Forest Lakes Country Club Estates

John Richard Reiter and Kim Ann Reiter, of Sarasota, sold their home at 2115 Brookhaven Drive to Margaret Sweeney, of Sarasota, for $758,000. Built in 1965, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,875 square feet of living area. It sold for $188,000 in 2013.

Pelican Cove

William and Zoe Gordon sold their Unit 193 condominium at 1519 Pelican Point Drive to Theodore Levine and Lucia Swanson, trustees, of Basalt, Colorado, for $686,000. Built in 1978, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 1,842 square feet of living area. It sold for $395,000 in 2015.

5th & Central

Michael Patrick McMenamy and Dana Christine Dupuis sold their Unit 203 condominium at 433 Central Ave. to Ralph Hoenle and David White, trustees, of Bradenton, for $679,000. Built in 2008, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,475 square feet of living area. It sold for $535,000 in 2019.

Sarasota Bay Club

Sarasota Bay Club LLC sold the Unit 722 condominium at to Louis Lasday, of Sarasota, for $678,000. Built in 2003, it has one bedroom, one-and-a-half baths and 1,170 square feet of living area. It sold for $623,000 in 2018.

Gulf Gate Woods

Dean and Melinda Gray, of Sarasota, sold their home at 2318 Cass St. to Christopher Ganacoplos and Patricia Ganacoplos, of E. Lyme, Connecticut, for $672,000. Built in 1972, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,542 square feet of living area. It sold for $300,000 in 2017.

Paula Morris, of Sarasota, sold her home at 2320 Cass St. to Opendoor Property Trust I for $514,300. Built in 1973, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,463 square feet of living area. It sold for $192,000 in 2002.

Patrick Elder, of Sarasota, sold his home at 2738 Coventry Drive to Mardor Investment Trust, Marvin Cundiff and Doris Cundiff, trustees, for $435,000. Built in 1976, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,771 square feet of living area. It sold for $320,000 in 2017.

Shadow Lakes

Daniel and Karen Gallo, of Lake Geneva, Wisconsin, sold their home at 3360 Mayflower St. to Joseph Dombrowski, of Sarasota, for $636,000. Built in 1969, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,708 square feet of living area. It sold for $325,000 in 2018.

A.L. Joiner’s

Lance and Katarzyna Bozman, of Gainesville, Georgia, sold their home at 2374 Arlington St. to Temple Street Partners LLC for $625,000. Built in 1961, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,126 square feet of living area. It sold for $225,000 in 2017.

River Forest

Bernard Kuras and Timothy Peek sold their home at 2227 Alvarado Lane to Christopher and Julie Helms, of Sarasota, for $615,000. Built in 1966, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,128 square feet of living area. It sold for $148,000 in 2000.

Bay Haven

Merry Berger, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the home at 1010 Virginia Drive to Timothy and Erin Macholz, of San Francisco, California, for $607,000. Built in 1942, it has two bedrooms, one bath, a pool and 988 square feet of living area. It sold for $190,000 in 2014.

Long Meadow

FSKS Rental LLC sold the home at 2304 Bougainvillea St. to Mission Property Partners LLC for $561,000. Built in 1954, it has four bedrooms, two baths and 1,538 square feet of living area. It sold for $210,000 in 2013.

40th Street

OfferPad (SPVBORROWER1) LLC sold the home at 710 40th St. to Kelvin and Marlene Womak, of Memphis, Tennessee, for $549,900. Built in 1956, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,814 square feet of living area. It sold for $553,500 in 2021.

Flora Villa

Vicki Marsh, as Personal Representative, sold the home at 4529 Worcester Road to Ruslan Pshichenko, Vitaly Pschichenko and Marina Tupikov, of Arvada, Colorado, for $525,000. Built in 2018, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,436 square feet of living area. It sold for $345,000 in 2018.

Glenwood Park

Edward and Sydney Dehus, of Sarasota, sold their home at 2104 Wood St. to Traci Carroll, of Sarasota, for $480,000. Built in 1952, it has three bedrooms, one bath and 1,115 square feet of living area. It sold for $54,900 in 2013.

Gulf Gate East

Brenda Burney sold her home at 6530 Waterford Circle to Cynthia Schatzle, of Sarasota, for $465,000. Built in 1980, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,595 square feet of living area. It sold for $277,000 in 2007.

Wilkinson Woods

Tamas and Melinda Vass, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 28 condominium at 3589 Wilkinson Woods Drive to Robert and Beata Szpiczynski, of Sarasota, for $440,000. Built in 1980, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,390 square feet of living area. It sold for $86,000 in 1987.

Valencia Terrace

Paul Eisenbarth and Pola Sommers, of Sarasota, sold their home at 1224 15th St. to John and Alla Denke, of Charleston, South Carolina, for $430,000. Built in 1948, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 824 square feet of living area.

Palm Lakes

Diane McMullin sold her home at 6312 S. Lockwood Ridge Road to David and Alice Lewis, of Sarasota, for $407,500. Built in 1958, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,667 square feet of living area. It sold for $210,000 in 2018.

Crecelius

Claudia Salgado Leonard and Jeremiah Leonard, of Nokomis, sold their home at 2230 Alice Road to Theresa Brown and Francis Ward, of Sarasota, for $400,000. Built in 1963, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 1,269 square feet of living area. It sold for $91,200 in 2008.

SIESTA KEY

Siesta Isles

L. John Loud Jr. and Donna Loud, of N. Ft. Myers, sold their home at 5354 Shadow Lawn Drive to Florida Blue Sky LLC for $1,700,100. Built in 1964, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,083 square feet of living area. It sold for $250,000 in 1990.

Siesta Sands Resort

McGuirk Family Ltd. Partnership sold the Unit 412 condominium at 1001 Point of Rock Road to Barry Eckhold and Diane Eckhold, trustees, of Sarasota, for $1.61 million. Built in 1988, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,370 square feet of living area. It sold for $557,500 in 2006.

Christopher Tomasso, of Sarasota, sold his Unit 411 condominium at 1001 Point of Rocks Road to 36 Wagon Road LLC for $1.45 million. Built in 1988, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,370 square feet of living area. It sold for $765,000 in 2004.

Siesta’s Bayside

Wesley Renneberg, trustee, of Belgrade, Montana, sold the home at 565 Commonwealth Place to Arlen Kangas, trustee, of Naples, for $1,525,000. Built in 1973, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,849 square feet of living area. It sold for $1.25 million in 2020.

Gulf and Bay Club

John Brugger, trustee, of Naples, sold the Unit 607 condominium at 5760 Midnight Pass Road to Gary and Lucretia Krudys, of Sarasota, for $1,095,000. Built in 1981, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,361 square feet of living area. It sold for $750,000 in 2007.

Sandy Cove

Micki Smith, of Venice, sold her Unit 10-2W condominium at 22 Sandy Cove Road to Tami Kaplan, trustee, of Boston, for $1,008,000. Built in 1969, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,407 square feet of living area. It sold for $275,000 in 2013.

Ocean Beach

Rachel Charles Bloomfield and Matthew Richards, trustees, of New York City, sold the home at 528 Ralph St. to Vanessa Dallas-Gilmer, trustee, of Sarasota, for $995,000. Built in 1958, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,796 square feet of living area. It sold for $500,000 in 2004.

Sarasota Surf and Racquet Club

N.B. Ltd. sold the Unit 203 condominium at 5916 Midnight Pass Road to Roger and Vicki Williams, of Franklin, Tennessee, for $986,200. Built in 1971, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,173 square feet of living area. It sold for $125,000 in 1985.

Crystal Sands

Zenia McAllister, trustee, and Alexandra Godleski, of Missouri City, Texas, sold the Unit 1010 condominium at 6300 Midnight Pass Road to Joe Armideo Clay Commons LLC and Rita Armideo Clay Commons LLC for $900,000. Built in 1970, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,271 square feet of living area.

Jamaica Royale

Judy’s Siesta Condo LLC sold the Unit 85 condominium at 5830 Midnight Pass Road to JL Siesta Realty for $863,000. Built in 1970, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 921 square feet of living area. It sold for $370,000 in 2014.

Beachaven Apartments

Jonathan Alpert, of Mountainside, New Jersey, and Jeffrey Alpert, of Ross, California, sold their Units 16 and 18 condominiums at 5858 Midnight Pass Road to Douglas Anderson, of Marquette, Michigan, for $815,000. Built in 1966, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,062 square feet of living area. It sold for $539,000 in 2021.

Revised Plat of Siesta

CAJ Properties LLC sold the home at 205 Garden Lane to Douglas Tussing, Qualified Intermediary, for $815,000. Built in 1974, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,367 square feet of living area. It sold for $377,000 in 2004.

Peppertree Bay

Lynn Yantzi and Nancy Steinmann Yantzi, of Ontario, Canada, sold their Unit 201 condominium at 1125 W. Peppertree Drive to Amanda and Lawrence Connors, of Fort Washington, Pennsylvania, for $801,000. Built in 1974, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,200 square feet of living area. It sold for $460,000 in 2014.

The Terrace

Carla Kelliher, trustee, sold the Unit 84 condominium at 5400 Ocean Blvd. to Angela Van Vliet, trustee, of Fishers, Indiana, for $765,000. Built in 1970, it has one bedroom, one bath and 928 square feet of living area. It sold for $154,000 in 1994.

Royal Swazi – The Terrace LLC sold the Unit 14 condominium at 5400 Ocean Blvd. to Kurt and Julie Wright, of Berwyn, Pennsylvania, for $745,000. Built in 1970, it has one bedroom, one bath and 992 square feet of living area. It sold for $387,500 in 2003.

The Pointe on Midnight Pass

3460649 Canada Inc. sold the Unit 404 condominium at 9393 Midnight Pass Road to David Adams Cleveland and Patricia Haas-Cleveland, of Sarasota, for $735,000. Built in 1975, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,380 square feet of living area. It sold for $600,000 in 2008.

Harbor Towers Yacht and Racquet Club

Stephen Hanessian, trustee, of Quebec, Canada, sold the Unit 403 condominium at 5855 Midnight Pass Road to Michael and Chantal DeFilippo, of Bridgeport, Connecticut, for $610,000. Built in 1976, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,056 square feet of living area. It sold for $275,000 in 2000.

Whispering Sands

Eva and Gottfied Baumann sold their Unit 305 condominium at 225 Hourglass Way to Elmer Metrose and Theodore and Tabitha Casamento, of Fairport, New York, for $450,000. Built in 1969, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,271 square feet of living area. It sold for $167,500 in 1999.

PALMER RANCH

Esplanade on Palmer Ranch

Richard Devita, trustee, sold the home at 5320 Popoli Way to Keith and Shirley Campbell, of Osprey, for $830,000. Built in 2019, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,918 square feet of living area. It sold for $740,000 in 2021.

Deer Creek

Vivian Maretta Mockett, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the home at 8419 Cypress Hollow Drive to Amy Ashton, of Sarasota, for $812,700. Built in 1990, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,750 square feet of living area. It sold for $455,000 in 2013.

Sandhill Preserve

James and Laura Heald, of Sarasota, sold their home at 5967 Snowy Egret Drive to Daniel and Susan Genn, of Sarasota, for $785,000. Built in 2016, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,100 square feet of living area. It sold for $496,500 in 2016.

Isles of Sarasota

Aline Goetz, of Boynton Beach, sold her home at 6018 Benevento Drive to Susan Kemp, of Sarasota, for $535,000. Built in 2008, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,534 square feet of living area. It sold for $340,000 in 2016.

Villagewalk

Janet Berntsen, trustee, of Osprey, sold the home at 7609 Camminare Drive to Christine and John Maxson, of Rockford, Illinois, for $488,000. Built in 2005, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,534 square feet of living area. It sold for $280,000 in 2013.

Lakeshore Village

Stuart and Jeri Christensen, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 44 condominium at 6000 Wilshire Blvd. to Joyce DeGregorio, of Nokomis, for $430,000. Built in 1986, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,990 square feet of living area. It sold for $210,000 in 2002.

Ballantrae

Charles Macy Jr., of Bridgewaer, Massachusetts, sold his Unit D-12 condominium at 3641 Gleneagle Drive to Kathleen Lyden, trustee, of Sarasota, for $425,000. Built in 1981, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,706 square feet of living area. It sold for $280,000 in 2021.

Fairway Woods

Craig Clabaugh, trustee, and Katherine Clabaugh, of Sarasota, sold the Unit 604 condominium at 7637 Fairway Woods Drive to Richard Storrs Tasker and Sheila Tasker, of Sarasota, for $405,000. Built in 1985, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,956 square feet of living area. It sold for $149,300 in 1985.

OSPREY

Southbay Yacht and Racquet Club

James and Mary Roberts, of Sarasota, sold their home at 1493 Shoal Way to Bruce and Melissa Thoet, of Denver, for $1,096,200. Built in 1983, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,690 square feet of living area. It sold for $440,000 in 2015.

Park Trace Estates

Donna Elizabeth Pattinson sold her home at 218 Willow Bend Way to Jan Heddens, of Osprey, for $840,500. Built in 2003, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,509 square feet of living area. It sold for $459,500 in 2017.

John and Kathy Calia, of Sarasota, sold their home at 263 Park Trace Blvd. to Natalia Colella, of Medinah, Illinois, for $655,000. Built in 2003, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,058 square feet of living area. It sold for $262,000 in 2012.

Rivendell

George Alexander Paliatsos, of Jacksonville, sold his home at 755 Anna Hope Lane to Alex Elshimy and Jonida Miraka, of Lakewood Ranch, for $594,900. Built in 2000, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,789 square feet of living area. It sold for $210,000 in 2009.

NOKOMIS

Sorrento South

Gerald and Nadxiieli Hey, of Lexington, Kentucky, sold their home at 402 Murillo Drive to Jack Thompson for $636,000. Built in 1986, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,158 square feet of living area. It sold for $340,000 in 2004.

Mission Estates

Murray Smith and Sharon Smith, members of Smith Residential Properties LLC sold the home at 2405 Sonoma Drive to L&P Holdings LLC for $635,000. Built in 2001, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,060 square feet of living area. It sold for $240,000 in 2003.

Laurel Woodlands

Donald and Judith Ann Renee, of Venice, sold their home at 1039 Truman Circle to Mark and Sonia Durcho, of Nokomis, for $400,000. Built in 1997, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,002 square feet of living area.