A home in Oyster Bay Estates tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Kimberly Griffin, of Snowmass Village, Colorado, sold her home at 1423 S. Lake Shore Drive to Edward McCurdy and Randi McCurdy, trustees, of Sarasota, for $4.7 million. Built in 2016, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 6,323 square feet of living area.

SARASOTA

Hollywood Boulevard

Denis Simioni sold his home at 6336 Hollywood Blvd. to James and April Heddens, of Sarasota, for $4.6 million. Built in 2007, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 6,291 square feet of living area. It sold for $4.05 million in 2019.

Top sellers around the area SIESTA KEY Sarasota Beach Constance Paoli Zacker, trustee, of Siesta Key, sold two properties at 544 Canal Road and a home at 65 Island Circle to CJGM Holdings LLC for $2.48 million. The first property at Canal Road was built in 1948, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 912 square feet of living area. The second property at Canal Road was built in 1999, it has one bedroom, two baths and 1,073 square feet of living area. The home at Island Road was built in 1956, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,310 square feet of living area. PALMER RANCH Prestancia Virginia Harrity, of Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania, sold her home at 7879 Estancia Way to Catherine and Russell Holmquist, of Sarasota, for $1,075,000. Built in 1993, it has four bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 3,341 square feet of living area. It sold for $607,500 in 2004. OSPREY Oaks II Joseph and Cheryl Abraham, of Trivoli, Illinois, sold their home at 514 E. Mac Ewen Drive to Manatee Investments LLC for $1.85 million. Built in 1999, it has four bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, a pool and 4,521 square feet of living area. It sold for $819,000 in 2020. NOKOMIS Casey Key Wolfe Pack LLC sold the home at 4001 Casey Key Road to Michael Brown and Lucille Brown, trustee, of Nokomis, for $3.2 million. Built in 1964, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 1,812 square feet of living area.

Cherokee Lodge

Susan Hendrick, of Inverness, William Harrison III, of Tampa, Robert Harrison, of Nokomis, and Nancy Taylor, of Hillsville, Virginia, sold their home at 1610 N. Lodge Drive to M&W Family Trust LLC for $3 million. Built in 1965, it has six bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,057 square feet of living area.

The BLVD of Sarasota

The BLVD of Sarasota LLC sold the Unit 1603 condominium at 540 N. Tamiami Trail to Antoine and Sandra Nassif, of Cypress, Texas, for $2.99 million. Built in 2020, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 3,671 square feet of living area.

Baywood Colony Westport

Paul and Debra Macchi, of Sarasota, sold their home at 5832 Tidewood Ave. to Randy Scianna and Kim-Anh Nguyen, trustees, of Pacific Grove, California, for $2,649,000. Built in 1992, it has four bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, a pool and 4,541 square feet of living area.

McClellan Park

Matthew and Sarah Brittain sold their home at 2262 Okobee Drive to C. David Moll and Catherine Moll, trustee, of Sarasota, for $1,782,200. Built in 1932, it has three bedrooms, one-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,013 square feet of living area. It sold for $975,000 in 2019.

Lake Park

Tom and Roberta Tengerdy, of Sarasota, sold their home at 3223 Old Oak Drive to Richard and Donna Westermeier, of Boston, New York, for $1.55 million. Built in 1961, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 3,090 square feet of living area. It sold for $330,000 in 2009.

Poinsettia Park

Donald Joseph Longueuil and Mackenzie Mudgett Longueuil, of Sarasota, sold their home at 1867 Oleander St. to Robin Demouth and Mary Demouth, trustees, of Sarasota, for $1,501,900. Built in 1952, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,288 square feet of living area. It sold for $695,000 in 2014.

Manasota-Solve Inc. sold two properties at 1850 Webber St. to Adam Clyde Simmons and Kirsten Simmons, of Sarasota, for $805,000. The first property was built in 1952, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 1,912 square feet of living area. The second property was built in 1983, it has one bedroom, one bath and 1,056 square feet of living area. They sold for $570,000 in 2014.

David and Cathleen Mysak, of Frederick, Maryland, sold their home at 1850 Goldenrod St. to Clifton Blackwood and Shelley Mitrak, of Macomb, Michigan, for $750,000. Built in 1949, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,543 square feet of living area. It sold for $600,000 in 2012.

JJ&N Development LLC sold the home at 1965 Oleander St. to Taylor Patterson Turchi, of Sarasota, for $602,000. Built in 1949, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,546 square feet of living area. It sold for $350,000 in 2016.

Aqualane Estates

Cardswest Holdings LLC sold the home at 1633 Ridgewood Lane to Richard and Emily Hussey, of Mooresville, North Carolina, for $1.4 million. Built in 1962, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,839 square feet of living area. It sold for $1,085,000 in March.

South Gate

John Kurt Lucas, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the home at 2873 Pinecrest St. to Heather Chapell, of Sarasota, for $1,395,000. Built in 1958, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 4,190 square feet of living area. It sold for $492,500 in 2020.

Janet and Harry Brody sold their home at 3712 S. Lockwood Ridge Road to Matthew Richard Burkett and Claudia Caterina Burkett, of Sarasota, for $523,500. Built in 1968, it has four bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 2,936 square feet of living area.

Oscar Callejas Jr. and Lissette Mabel Cortes Callejas, of Sarasota, sold their home at 2440 Parson Lane to Natasha Marie Estephan and Vincent Albert Pisani, of Cary, North Carolina, for $452,600. Built in 1956, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,448 square feet of living area. It sold for $266,000 in 2013.

Giovanni Rindi and Patrizia Ruffini, of Venice, sold their home at to Christopher John Tallino, of Sarasota, for $419,000. Built in 1969, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,515 square feet of living area. It sold for $232,000 in 2015.

Patrick Griffin and Jerry Walker, of Gaylord, Michigan, sold their home at 2836 Woodcrest Drive to Joshua Hoodin and Linsey Morton, of Sarasota, for $352,900. Built in 1962, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,392 square feet of living area. It sold for $230,000 in 2005.

Lewis Ellis, trustee, sold the home at 3033 Pinecrest St. to James and Susan Davis, of Sarasota, for $350,000. Built in 1962, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,578 square feet of living area. It sold for $262,500 in 2016.

Alinari

Leo and Elaine Tedesco, of Bradenton, sold their Unit PH1605 condominium at 800 N. Tamiami Trail to Dennis Bridgeman, trustees, of Sarasota, for $1,275,000. Built in 2007, it has two bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 2,471 square feet of living area. It sold for $905,000 in 2017.

Linda Dibias, Patricia Jackson and Lawrence Jackson, trustees, of Manasquan, New Jersey, sold the Unit 803 condominium at 800 N. Tamiami Trail to Kathryn Browne, of Santa Rosa Beach, for $680,000. Built in 2007, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,323 square feet of living area. It sold for $480,000 in 2007.

Harbor View on Golden Gate Point

Jennifer Johnston, trustee, of Cedar Lake, Indiana, sold the Unit 401 condominium at 650 Golden Gate Point to David and Nancy Wood, of Sarasota, for $1,225,000. Built in 1962, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,837 square feet of living area.

Coral Cove

Edson Stevens, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the home at 7315 Periwinkle Drive to John Richard Radek and Artika Elizabeth Radek, of Sarasota, for $1.2 million. Built in 1969, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,011 square feet of living area. It sold for $685,000 in 2014.

Plat of Sarasota

Bonjour Investments LLC sold the home at 1236 Fifth St. to 1236 5th Street LLC for $1,126,200. Built in 1938, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,543 square feet of living area. It sold for $175,000 in 2013.

De La Barca LLC sold two properties at 1222 Fifth St. to 400 Tamiami North LLC for $1,032,000. The first property was built in 1954, it has one bedroom, three baths and 1,926 square feet of living area. The second property was built in 1956, it has one bedroom, one bath and 320 square feet of living area. They sold for $4,116,800 in 2008.

Jason Potter, of Glenville, North Carolina, sold the home at 1810 Morrill St. to Timothy Christensen for $588,000. Built in 1922, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,518 square feet of living area. It sold for $277,000 in 2003.

Hills

Diana Colson, of Sarasota, sold two properties at 1666 Hillview St. to John VanZee and Susan VanZee, trustees, of Grand Rapids, Michigan, for $1 million. The first property was built in 1940, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,232 square feet of living area. The second property was built in 1925, it has one bedroom, a half bath and 882 square feet of living area.

Burns Court Villas

1533 SRQ Villa LLC sold the Unit 13 condominium at 1533 Oak St. to Kimberly Hawley, of Richmond, Virginia, for $975,000. Built in 2006, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,910 square feet of living area. It sold for $750,000 in 2017.

Sarasota Bay Club

Sarasota Bay Club LLC sold the Unit 601 condominium at 1301 Tamiami Trail to Marilyn Kayser, of Sarasota, for $920,000. Built in 2000, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,832 square feet of living area. It sold for $630,000 in 2015.

Sarasota Bay Club LLC sold the Unit 326 condominium at 1299 Tamiami Trail to Ronald and Doris Benice, of Sarasota, for $821,000. Built in 2003, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,524 square feet of living area. It sold for $717,000 in 2017.

Avondale

Leslie Wulfsohn Loftus, of Sarasota, sold the home at 1838 Irving St. to Daisy RSA LLC for $900,000. Built in 1941, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,572 square feet of living area. It sold for $350,000 in 2002.

Stickney Point

Empire J Properties LLC sold the home at 6535 Peacock Road to Constance Paoli Zacker, trustee, of Sarasota, for $832,000. Built in 1989, it has four bedrooms, four baths, and 3,000 square feet of living area. It sold for $646,500 in 2020.

Esplanade by Siesta Key

Vaccaro Property LLC sold the home at 2408 Vaccaro Drive to James David Robenalt, of Shaker Heights, Ohio, for $810,000. Built in 2014, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,330 square feet of living area. It sold for $535,000 in 2014.

Loma Linda Park

Victor Fernando Novoa Sotta sold the home at 2373 Prospect St. to Eric and Fadia Gnoske, of Colorado Springs, Colorado, for $750,000. Built in 2019, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,917 square feet of living area. It sold for $720,000 in 2020.

One Watergate

Nanci Winters and Patricia Weisberger, trustees, of Houston, sold the Unit 5B condominium at 1111 N. Gulfstream Ave. to Michael and Christine Wik, of Sarasota, for $750,000. Built in 1974, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,575 square feet of living area. It sold for $135,000 in 1984.

Marblehead

Hunter and Patricia Roberts, of Sarasota, sold their home at 2561 Marblehead Drive to Vaclav and Lucia Slovak, of Sarasota, for $660,000. Built in 2005, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,430 square feet of living area. It sold for $425,000 in 2009.

Baywinds Estates

Secure Real Estate Management Inc. sold the home at 1617 Baywinds Lane to Castleco LLC for $636,000. Built in 1995, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,469 square feet of living area. It sold for $57,400 in 1995.

Lawrence Pointe II

Nina Claire Sadek, trustee, of Oakland, California, sold the Unit 201 condominium at 97 Sunset Drive to Bache Investments LLC for $635,000. Built in 1978, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,522 square feet of living area. It sold for $172,000 in 1992.

Schooner Bay

Austin Wendel Longacre IV and Terri Lotter sold their Unit 6660 condominium at 6660 Schooner Bay Circle to Steven and Susan Gottlieb, of Smithtown, New York, for $597,000. Built in 1989, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,958 square feet of living area. It sold for $434,500 in 2019.

Ridgewood

Catherine and Peter Morin sold their home at 4300 Riverwood Ave. to Dmitriy Subbotovskiy, of Sarasota, for $560,000. Built in 1986, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,007 square feet of living area. It sold for $449,000 in 2019.

Granada

Suncoast Credit Corp. Inc. sold the home at 1607 Bay Road to Alexandrine Boswell and Richard Boswell, trustees, of Sarasota, for $552,000. Built in 1954, it has four bedrooms, two baths and 1,581 square feet of living area.

Rustic Lodge

Pamela Palumbo and Elizabeth Hall, of Lake Clear, New York, sold their home at 2445 Floyd St. to Ronald and Marcia Tanelli, of Sarasota, for $525,000. Built in 1995, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,465 square feet of living area. It sold for $375,000 in 2019.

Phillippi Landings

Atriums of Venice Inc. sold the Unit 506 condominium at 5591 Cannes Circle to Alan Kaplan and Tatyana Kaplan, trustees, of Walnut Creek, California, for $517,000. Built in 2006, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,024 square feet of living area. It sold for $286,000 in 2010.

The Landings Carriagehouse

H. Wayne Gerhart and Sherill Sutton, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 42 condominium at 1734 S. Kestral Park Way to Pavel Anatolij Prinko, of Brookline, Massachusetts, for $489,000. Built in 1982, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,440 square feet of living area. It sold for $300,000 in 2017.

Joan and David Peters sold their Unit 21 condominium at 4804 Kestral Park Circle to Patricia Pullman, trustee, of Sarasota, for $469,000. Built in 1982, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,770 square feet of living area. It sold for $330,000 in 2015.

Robert and Bridget Frymier, of Annapolis, Maryland, sold their Unit 37 condominium at 1744 Landings Blvd. to Keith Carter and Una Marlborough, trustees, of Newburyport, Massachusetts, for $426,000. Built in 1982, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,368 square feet of living area. It sold for $260,000 in 2010.

Gulf Gate East

Stephanie and Joshua Sands, of Siesta Key, sold their home at 6515 Waterford Circle to Daniel and Deborah Marr, of Sarasota, and Ronald and Beverly Bernstein, of Sarasota, for $480,000. Built in 1981, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,811 square feet of living area. It sold for $320,100 in 2015.

Vito and Tamblyn Abrusci and Alyssa Abrusci, of Morristown, New Jersey, sold their home at 6567 Wateford Circle to Kyle and Emily Buchholz, of Sarasota, for $428,500. Built in 1980, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,730 square feet of living area. It sold for $318,000 in 2016.

One Hundred Central

Salvatore and Gwen Cantarella, of Southampton, Bermuda, sold their Unit A-304 condominium at 100 Central Ave. to Jeffrey and Elaine Becker, of Natick, Massachusetts, for $470,000. Built in 2005, it has one bedroom, two baths and 991 square feet of living area. It sold for $390,000 in 2012.

Correll

Sue Ann Levin, Personal Representative, sold the home at 3913 Chapel Drive to Frederick James Creech and Sara Creech, of Sarasota, for $420,000. Built in 1951, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,094 square feet of living area. It sold for $66,000 in 1991.

JW Phillips

Yan Yani LLC sold the home at 827 42nd St. to Edwin Russell Riley Jr., of Escondido, California, for $416,000. Built in 1950, it has four bedrooms, two baths and 1,494 square feet of living area. It sold for $219,000 in 2020.

Pelican Cove

Naomi Kelly and Adele Gray, of Watertown, Massachusetts, sold their Unit 223 condominium at 1621 Boathouse Circle to Helen Cleland, of Sarasota, for $397,000. Built in 1979, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,320 square feet of living area. It sold for $103,000 in 1984.

Kathy Mitchell and Anne Kuehl, of Sarasota, sold their Unit T-105 condominium at 1630 Treehouse Circle to Ally Acker, of Roslyn Heights, New York, for $380,000. Built in 1975, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 1,737 square feet of living area. It sold for $275,000 in 2015.

Golfview

Mong Corp. sold the home at 2635 Davis Blvd. to Amy McGowan, of Sarasota, for $396,000. Built in 1979, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,562 square feet of living area. It sold for $399,900 in 2017.

Gulf Gate

Neal and Yon Dollar, of Sarasota, sold their home at 2709 Seaspray St. to Laurie Rogers, of Sarasota, for $390,000. Built in 1988, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,544 square feet of living area. It sold for $261,500 in 2019.

Rent Siesta LLC sold the home at 6455 Colonial Drive to David Haenel, of Sarasota, for $371,500. Built in 1961, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,353 square feet of living area. It sold for $250,000 in March.

The Island

James Edward Finley and Donna Carol Finley, of N. Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, sold their Unit A-4 condominium at 2217 Michele Drive to Sheryl Cox Gillis, of Aurora, Colorado, for $390,000. Built in 1985, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,360 square feet of living area. It sold for $235,000 in 2018.

Washington Heights

Greggery and Patricia Zarris, of Sarasota, sold their home at 2165 Orchid St. to Cynthia Spering, of Sarasota, for $388,000. Built in 1952, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,570 square feet of living area. It sold for $211,800 in 2019.

Denham Acres

Borgumila Zielinska, of Sarasota, sold the home at 6222 Rodgers Ave. to Maite Lilian Gonzalez, of Miami Lakes, for $385,000. Built in 1985, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 2,100 square feet of living area. It sold for $170,000 in 2013.

Central Park

MPowered Inc. sold the Unit 307 condominium at 835 Osprey Ave. to Thomas Touhill, trustee, of Sarasota, for $369,000. Built in 1985, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,260 square feet of living area. It sold for $297,800 in 2018.

Colonial Terrace

Alicia and Bradley Ward, of Sarasota, sold their home at 2813 Williamsburg St. to Jason and Sara Schneider, of Sarasota, for $366,000. Built in 1972, it has three bedrooms, one bath, a pool and 1,308 square feet of living area. It sold for $162,000 in 2016.

The 101

MIK ADVANTA 1 LLC sold the Unit 6-J condominium at 101 S. Gulfstream Ave. to Kathleen Maloy, of Sarasota, for $357,500. Built in 1974, it has one bedroom, two baths and 963 square feet of living area. It sold for $209,000 in 2001.

Key Point Village

Carl and Julie Smith, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 201 condominium at 1756 Stickney Point Road to Davis and Rochelle Bratton, of Weldon Springs, Missouri, for $355,000. Built in 1980, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,042 square feet of living area. It sold for $110,000 in 2013.

Hager Park

Jeffrey Allen Boudrie and Rebekah Lee Boudrie, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their home at 2651 Wood St. to Thomas Vincent Sgroi and Alice Lara, of Milford, Connecticut, for $350,000. Built in 1958, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,439 square feet of living area. It sold for $195,000 in 2017.

SIESTA KEY

Siesta’s Bayside

Krab Holdings LLC sold the home at 704 Siesta Key Circle to Eduardo Lopez and Amanda Leigh Lopez, of Siesta Key, for $2.4 million. Built in 1970, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,146 square feet of living area. It sold for $1,975,000 in February.

Tortoise Estates

Mario Tenore Jr. sold his home at 1102 Horizon View Drive to Bradley Clore and Yamileth De Los Angeles Clore, of San Mateo, California, for $1.62 million. Built in 2005, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,963 square feet of living area.

Dawn and Mark Ogren, trustees, sold the home at 1209 Tree Bay Lane to David and Brenda Jacobs, of Bay Village, Ohio, for $1.51 million. Built in 1996, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,852 square feet of living area. It sold for $1.15 million in 2005.

Michael and Diana Quicker, of Sarasota, sold their home at 1258 Tree Bay Lane to Marc and Barbara Honig, of Owings Mills, Maryland, for $1,055,000. Built in 1992, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,556 square feet of living area.

Canal Villas

Joseph and Wendy Kesslak, of Sarasota, sold their Unit B condominium at 340 Canal Road to HSR Management LP for $1.6 million. Built in 2005, it has four bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,234 square feet of living area. It sold for $1,125,000 in 2020.

Plat of Siesta

Philip Agnes, trustee, of Sarasota, sold two properties at 3336 Higel Ave. to 171 Whittier LLC for $1,375,000. The first built in 1946, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,096 square feet of living area. The second property was built in 1951, it has one bedroom, one bath and 598 square feet of living area. They sold for $160,000 in 1984.

Sarasota Beach

Southtowns Development LLC sold the home at 309 Canal Road to Tefflan LLC for $1.2 million. Built in 1968, it has two bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 1,922 square feet of living area. It sold for $46,000 in 1977.

Whispering Sands

Steven and Brenda Walker sold their Unit 1201 condominium at 19 Whispering Sands Drive to Douglas and Cathy Vaughn, of Tulsa, Oklahoma, for $1.11 million. Built in 1973, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,282 square feet of living area. It sold for $820,000 in 2007.

Hamilton Club

Judith Day, of Venice, sold the Unit 2 condominium at 3913 Hamilton Club Circle to Tag Investment Resources LLC for $989,000. Built in 1989, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 2,691 square feet of living area. It sold for $525,000 in 2000.

Crescent Royale

Saw 6A LLC sold the Unit 6A condominium at 777 Beach Road to TSKT LLC for $850,000. Built in 1970, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,166 square feet of living area. It sold for $630,000 in 2017.

The Palm Bay Club of Sarasota

Ratliff Holdings LLC sold the Unit G-88 condominium at 5966 Midnight Pass Road to Patriot Investments LLC for $774,000. Built in 1970, it has one bedroom, one bath and 768 square feet of living area. It sold for $645,000 in 2016.

Gulf and Bay Club – Bayside

Collective Ventures LLC sold the Unit 1232-B condominium at 1232 Siesta Bayside Drive to George Baldus and Sarah Elizabeth Baldus, of Ft. Wayne, Indiana, for $731,000. Built in 1988, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,495 square feet of living area. It sold for $539,000 in 2018.

Casa Blanca

Croix Oil Co. sold the Unit 17 condominium at 6154 Midnight Pass Road to Jesse and Shirley Camacho, of Greenfield, Indiana, for $699,000. Built in 1966, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,190 square feet of living area. It sold for $630,000 in 2018.

Siesta Breakers

Janet Edgar, of Jacobsburg, Ohio, sold her Unit 202 condominium at 6480 Midnight Pass Road to John and Nina Kuley, of Cincinnati, for $687,500. Built in 1979, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,265 square feet of living area. It sold for $195,000 in 1990.

Fisherman’s Cove

James and Mary Hock sold their Unit A-201 condominium at 8900 Blind Pass Road to Carrie Caudill, trustee, of Sarasota, for $675,000. Built in 1969, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,021 square feet of living area. It sold for $250,000 in 1998.

The Pointe on Midnight Pass

George and Amy Hill sold their Unit 707 condominium at 9393 Midnight Pass Road to James and Susan Payne, of Bel Air, Maryland, for $530,000. Built in 1975, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,380 square feet of living area. It sold for $689,000 in 2007.

Peppertree Bay

Mark and Julie Pacana, of Algonquin, Illinois, sold their Unit 303 condominium at 1200 E. Peppertree Lane to Ryan Ross, of Sarasota, for $528,000. Built in 1973, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,200 square feet of living area. It sold for $365,000 in 2009.

Sea Village

Lisa Jean Reppert, of Basking Ridge, New Jersey, sold the Unit E-2 condominium at 4660 Ocean Blvd. to Mark Heese and Angela Frohwein, of Des Moines, Iowa, for $480,000. Built in 1971, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,200 square feet of living area. It sold for $529,000 in 2005.

Siesta Beach House

Steven and Laurie Flatt, of Hartland, Wisconsin, sold their Unit 103 condominium at 5950 Midnight Pass Road to Beach it on Siesta Rentals LLC for $399,000. Built in 1957, it has one bedroom, one bath and 513 square feet of living area. It sold for $280,000 in 2019.

Beach Club of Siesta Key

FL Beach Club Siesta LLC sold the Unit 104D condominium at 1054 Sun N Sea Drive to Christie and Joseph Ascione, of Wilmette, Illinois, for $395,000. Built in 2009, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 800 square feet of living area.

La Siesta

John Bartler, of Glen Ellyn, Illinois, sold his Unit 117 condominium at 915 Beach Road to Laurie Watrous, of Sarasota, for $392,500. Built in 1972, it has one bedroom, one bath and 697 square feet of living area. It sold for $253,000 in 2013.

PALMER RANCH

Beneva Oaks

Kimberly Royster Schmeits and Hans Schmeits, of Sarasota, sold their home at 3623 Beneva Oaks Circle to Vaibhav and Christine Kumar, of Sarasota, for $1,015,000. Built in 1985, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,825 square feet of living area. It sold for $417,100 in 2013.

Catherine Vial, trustee, of Washington, D.C., sold the home at 3647 Beneva Oaks Drive to Kim Ching, of Sarasota, for $850,000. Built in 1984, it has three bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 3,354 square feet of living area. It sold for $359,000 in 2000.

Brad Lerner and Melissa Jekonski-Lerner, of Sarasota, sold their home at 3709 Beneva Oaks Way to Grant Castilow, trustee, of Sarasota, for $712,000. Built in 1985, it has five bedrooms, five-and-a-half baths, a pool and 6,206 square feet of living area. It sold for $1,197,500 in 2018.

Silver Oak

Mary Holly Liceaga, trustee, of Orange Village, Ohio, sold the home at 9202 Wildlife Loop to Dennis Cavanaugh and Linda Lordi Cavanaugh, of Lake Heights, New Jersey, for $950,000. Built in 2001, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,641 square feet of living area. It sold for $720,000 in 2020.

Deer Creek

Paula and David Sheppard, trustees, of Sarasota, sold the home at 8455 Woodbriar Drive to Jack Darby and Patricia Loushine, of Sarasota, for $900,000. Built in 1991, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,168 square feet of living area. It sold for $630,000 in 2015.

Cobblestone on Palmer Ranch

Michael Dolan and Dawn Dagostino, of Sarasota, sold their home at 4039 Cascina Way to Michael Aronica, of Sarasota, for $780,000. Built in 2016, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,860 square feet of living area. It sold for $522,200 in 2016.

Villa D’Este

Karen Britton, trustee, and Charles Britton, of Sarasota, sold the home at 7393 Villa D’Este Drive to Gershon and Wendy Nowitz, of Sarasota, for $675,000. Built in 1987, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 3,345 square feet of living area. It sold for $519,000 in 2018.

Villa Palmeras

George and Constance Beatty, trustees, of Sarasota, sold the home at 4476 Calle Serena to Charles DeRose, trustee, of Longboat Key, for $534,900. Built in 1988, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,484 square feet of living area. It sold for $315,000 in 2017.

Stoneybrook at Palmer Ranch

Anthony and Janine Martinelli sold their home at 4054 Westbourne Circle to Jeffrey Durante and Laurie Malone, of Sarasota, for $435,000. Built in 1994, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,825 square feet of living area. It sold for $320,000 in 2016.

Myron and Beverly Halpin, of Bloomfield, Connecticut, sold their home at 4138 Westbourne Circle to John and Pamela McMillan, of Mackinaw City, Michigan, for $350,000. Built in 1995, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,670 square feet of living area. It sold for $169,000 in 2001.

Isles of Sarasota

Lydell and Karmen Troyer, of Goshen, Indiana, sold their home at 1955 Burgos Drive to Jennifer and Jeffrey Vanornum, of Castle Rock, Colorado, for $425,000. Built in 2006, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 1,846 square feet of living area. It sold for $379,000 in February.

Villagewalk

Dana Andrew Sochacki and Katherine Sochacki, of Sarasota, sold their home at 7796 Andora Drive to Alexander and Eva Khavkin, of Babylon, New York, for $400,000. Built in 2004, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 1,844 square feet of living area. It sold for $282,000 in 2015.

Vincent and Luigia Ventrella, of Joliet, Illinois, sold their home at 7526 Quinto Drive to Mark Watts and Robert Dewayne Hall, of Sarasota, for $375,000. Built in 2003, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,534 square feet of living area. It sold for $226,500 in 2004.

OSPREY

Oaks II

James and Michelle Freeman sold two properties at 871 Mac Ewen Drive to Juliana Cigerza Mallmann and Alexandre Mallmann, of Osprey, for $1.47 million. The first built in 1990, it has four bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 4,562 square feet of living area. The second property was built in 1995, it has one bedroom, one bath and 656 square feet of living area. They sold for $768,800 in 2012.

Rebuilt Holdings LLC sold the home at 933 Blue Heron Overlook to April Silva, of Abilene, Texas, for $1,225,000. Built in 1988, it has six bedrooms, four-and-two-half baths, a pool and 4,856 square feet of living area. It sold for $577,000 in 2018.

The Woodlands at Rivendell

John Baiamonte, Co-Manager, and Kyoungja Baiamonte, of Lake City, sold the home at 1211 Lost Creek Court to Monty and Karolina Baker, of Osprey, for $699,900. Built in 2002, it has four bedrooms, three baths and 2,876 square feet of living area. It sold for $364,900 in 2002.

Park Trace Estates

David Seaberg, of Osprey, sold his home at to Douglas and Nancy Wulkan, of Putnam Valley, New York, for $640,000. Built in 2002, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,555 square feet of living area.

Robert Marble sold his home at 825 Oak Briar Lane to Urban Gem Properties LLC for $500,000. Built in 2000, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,677 square feet of living area. It sold for $420,000 in 2012.

Bay Oaks Estates

William and Mary Wood, of Sarasota, sold their home at 829 Oak Pond Drive to Thomas and Denise Miller, of Osprey, for $575,000. Built in 1996, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,314 square feet of living area. It sold for $95,000 in 2005.

Meridian at the Oaks Preserve

Jason Toomer, trustee, of Alpharetta, Georgia, sold the Unit 502 condominium at 409 N. Point Road to Jacobus and Gloria Meerman, of Osprey, for $415,000. Built in 2004, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,055 square feet of living area. It sold for $285,000 in 2020.

NOKOMIS

Bayshore Road

1549 Bayshore LLC sold the home at 1549 Bayshore Road to Richard and Lisa Mueller, of Venice, for $532,400. Built in 1961, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,583 square feet of living area. It sold for $775,000 in 2014.

Havana Heights

Anne Larson, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the home at 205 Tortuga Drive to Scott Arthur Streibich, of St. Petersburg, for $485,000. Built in 2003, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,912 square feet of living area. It sold for $329,900 in 2015.

Mission Valley Estates

Rachel Ferst, of Chandler, Arizona, sold the home at 1261 Mustang St. to Maria Delta Manes and Juan Manes, of Nokomis, for $420,000. Built in 1981, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,512 square feet of living area. It sold for $210,000 in 2003.

Laurel Villa

Zillow Homes Property Trust sold the home at 208 Charles Drive to Radomir Zaric and Tajana Andric, of Charlotte, North Carolina, for $374,000. Built in 1979, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,450 square feet of living area. It sold for $330,000 in April.