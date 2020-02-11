Co-owner Rob Caragiulo announced Tuesday a second Owen's Fish Camp will be opened as part of the CASTO development in Lakewood Ranch.

The original Owen's Fish Camp opened in 2010 in Sarasota's Burns Court. According to a release on Facebook, the restaurant has been known for its "Florida Cracker decor" and backyard bluegrass music.

"It has taken quite a while to find the right location for a second Owen’s Fish Camp” Caragiulo said in the release. "OFC is not a plug and play concept that can just go anywhere."

The restaurant will be part of CASTO's Center Point development which is on the south side of University Parkway just east of Lakewood Ranch Boulevard. It is part of the Lakewood Ranch Corporate Park. Center Point is being built on 46 acres that will include a 70,000-square-foot medical office building, a hotel outparcel, eight retail outparcels, a 30,000-square-foot specialty grocer and 25,000 feet of shops.

Owen's Fish Camp is aiming for a spring 2021 opening.