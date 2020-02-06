Opening night of St. Barbara Greek Orthodox Church's Greek Glendi festival has been canceled due to weather.

Festival organizer Denise Chimbos said the festival opened today at 4 p.m. as planned, but closed by 4:30 due to high winds. She said the festival's tent provider made the recommendation. She said the tents used for the festival are safe for up to 75 mph winds, however the closing was recommended because of a tornado warning.

"We're so sorry we had to do this, but it was a matter of safety," Chimbos said. "We should be open at 11 a.m. tomorrow."

The festival is slated to run from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Feb. 7-8 and from noon to 6 p.m. Feb. 9 at the church, 7671 N. Lockwood Ridge Road, Sarasota.