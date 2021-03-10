ODA hires former Riverview High star as head football coach

The Out-of-Door Academy has hired Jon Haskins to be the school's next football coach.

Haskins, a 1994 Riverview High graduate, played linebacker for the Rams before heading to Stanford University, where he was a four-year starter and a two-time honorable mention All-Pac-10 selection. Haskins had a three-year professional career, playing for the San Diego Chargers, Philadelphia Eagles and the XFL's San Francisco Demons.

Haskins then transitioned to his coaching career, spending time with Duke University as a graduate assistant, Stanford as the director of player development, and Nevada, Florida and South Florida as the director of player personnel.

"I had a great experience in high school," Haskins said. "It was formative for me. I cherish it very much. And even though that wasn't at this high school, that's why I care. That's why we're going to do the things that we do and why we will bring in the coaches we will bring in. It's about paying it back."

ODA Athletic Director Kippie Crouch said in a statement that the school is excited to have a football coach of Haskins' caliber.

“I am confident that he will have an immediate positive impact on our program and he will instill our school’s core values in every one of his players," Crouch said. "Everything I know about Coach Haskins indicates that he is not only a great coach, but a great teacher and mentor. I look forward to the opportunity to work with him and have him lead our student-athletes on and off the field.”

Haskins' last job was his only one at the high school level. He was the coach of Reno High in Reno, Nev., in 2019. Haskins led the team to a 7-3 regular season record but was fired by the school before the playoffs. The school did not give a reason for Haskins' firing, though Haskins said there was conflict between him and the school's administration.

"The best way to sum it up is it wasn't a great fit," Haskins said. "I'm not thrilled that it didn't work out, but we had some successes. We just weren't in alignment, and that's OK. I'm old enough to where I realize sometimes people get divorced. Not everything works out."

Haskins, who is still in the process of moving, said he flew to Sarasota this week to meet with his players and get a feel for the school.

Haskins is replacing K.B. Belton, who resigned from his position on Jan. 5 after one season. The Thunder went 0-4 in the 2020 regular season, but made a postseason run that landed them in the Sunshine State Athletic Conference 1A state championship game. The Thunder lost to Bishop Snyder High 20-19. Belton has since accepted a defensive coaching position at Lakewood Ranch High.