News
Sarasota Tuesday, Jun. 8, 2021 8 hours ago

Neuro Challenge Foundation for Parkinson's brings on new CEO

Dr. Sara Grivetti will be the new CEO for the neurological disorder support nonprofit.
by: Harry Sayer Staff Writer

The Neuro Challenge Foundation for Parkinson's nonprofit has a new woman in charge. 

The organization recently hired Dr. Sara Grivetti  as chief executive officer. Her new role will involve  administration and management of the nonprofit as well as directing fundraising initiatives, operational management and development programs. 

“It is truly an honor to be serving as the new CEO of Neuro Challenge Foundation,” Grivetti said in a statement. “My personal connection to Parkinson’s makes this position more than a job, it is a passion to be able to serve the Parkinson’s community in Sarasota and beyond.”

Grivetti has history of working with adults with disabilities. She also has a master's degree in rehabilitation counseling along with a doctorate in rehabilitation counseling education from Michigan State. 

Grivetti most recently served as director of the Bureau of Long-Term Services and Supports for the state of Michigan, where she implemented Medicaid-funded long-term support services. 

“We are very excited to have Sara join our team at Neuro Challenge Foundation for Parkinson’s,” board chairman Ron Beck said in a statement. “Sara’s dedication for serving youth, adults and seniors with disabilities is truly inspiring. More importantly, her personal and professional experience of working with an array of issues related to disabilities and chronic health conditions made her our top contender.”

 

