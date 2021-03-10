Arts and culture events new to Nathan Benderson Park in 2020 and 2021 Sarasota Jazz Festival

Artist series concerts

Sarasota Orchestra’s On the Road

Fiesta! Fridays

From the loss of marquee rowing events to attendance limitations driven by social distancing, Nathan Benderson Park has experienced its share of hardships caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, the pandemic also resulted in a discovery.

Benderson Park is a natural venue for arts and culture events, according to Tomás Herrera-Mishler, president and CEO of Suncoast Aquatic and Nature Center Associates, which operates the park.

The park began hosting more arts and culture events in 2020. Herrera-Mishler said that trend will only accelerate in 2021 — and beyond.

Herrera-Mishler didn’t hide his passion for the arts. He said Sarasota’s arts and culture scene is one of the main reasons he moved to the area.

The president and CEO said Benderson Park can do more to tap into the passion people in Sarasota and Manatee counties have for the arts. Herrera-Mishler said he thinks Benderson Park is uniquely situated to become a hub of arts and culture in Manatee and Sarasota counties for a couple of reasons. First, it is located near the middle of the region’s population growth. It also is located directly off I-75, making it accessible to other parts of the region.

Tomás Herrera-Mishler, president and CEO of Suncoast Aquatic and Nature Center Associates, wants to transform Nathan Benderson Park into a major arts and culture hub in Sarasota and Manatee counties.

“In many ways, Nathan Benderson Park is the Central Park of Sarasota and Manatee counties,” Herrera-Mishler said. “I see it playing more of a central role in hosting important events in our community that celebrate diversity, that celebrate the arts, that celebrate the joy of living in Florida.”

Various arts associations agree with him.

Ed Linehan, the president of the Sarasota Jazz Club, which runs the Sarasota Jazz Festival, said the park is a great venue for the festival. He said SANCA's experienced event staff is a plus and the proximity to I-75 allows the festival to connect with a huge audience and could raise the event's profile.

Amanda Heisey, the marketing director for The Players Centre for Performing Arts, said the organization has had casual, internal discussions about holding outdoor events at Benderson Park.

"They have an advantage over there," Heisey said. "They don't have as many noise ordinances. Some of the other areas we're performing in are more residential. So I do think there's a lot of potential. There's parking over there. It's right off the highway."

Herrera-Mishler agrees that his staff's experience hosting large sporting events, such as the World Rowing Championships, and having the infrastructure in place to host large events should make the park attractive to the arts community.

Lew Del Gatto and Rick Costa of Rick Costa Jazz Sextet perform "The Glenn Miller Sound," a concert paying tribute to the 1940s, on March 7 at Nathan Benderson Park. (Photo courtesy of Suncoast Aquatic and Nature Center Associates)

He said there’s one more reason, both simple and profound, Benderson Park should become a center for the region’s cultural events.

“There's something really special that happens when you take arts and culture and combine it with a public landscape,” Herrera-Mishler said. “Where they overlap, there's a magic spot, a sweet spot where incredible experiences happen for people.”

Herrera-Mishler didn't rule out the possibility of a stage or amphitheater coming to the park in the future.

"There is a lot of interest in creating a more formal outdoor performing arts venue at the park," he said. "For now, we have so many great options from small and intimate spaces to very large that we can accommodate almost any outdoor cultural event for our region. We do have a floating stage in the canal. This will come into use when we re-launch the Fiesta! Friday program."

The SANCA president and CEO said the decision to increase the park’s emphasis on arts and culture is not revenue driven. Rather, he said it is a way to fulfill the park’s goal of driving broader economic impact to Manatee and Sarasota counties. Herrera-Mishler used the Sarasota Jazz Festival, which is coming to the park in May 2021, as an example. He said 45% of people who attend the festival come from outside the region.

“Cultural tourists are great because they stay in good hotels and they spend more money in restaurants,” Herrera-Mishler said. “So that's a major economic boost for our region. And we kind of need to let the world know next May that Sarasota is back in business and open for visitors.”

Ultimately, Herrera-Mishler hopes to see University Town Center become one of the main attractions within the destination that is the Sarasota-Bradenton area. And he wants Benderson Park to be UTC’s crown jewel.

“I'm dreaming of the day that a family will come to Sarasota and one of the things they have to do is go boating, kayaking, canoeing here at Nathan Benderson Park, before they go back to their hotel, go shopping, have dinner, come back here for a performance at night,” he said.