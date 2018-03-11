Nate's Honor Animal Rescue announces expansion

Nate’s Honor Animal Rescue plans to build an $8 million expansion at its campus at 4951 Lorraine Road in Lakewood Ranch.

Organization leaders on March 10 announced plans for a 20,000-square-foot welcome and adoption center and a 3,500-square foot intake building during the annual Ponies for Pups fundraiser at the Sarasota Polo Club.

The 10-year-old nonprofit animal rescue has adopted out more than 10,000 animals since its inception and organization leaders say the improvements are needed to sustain operations longterm.

“We need to build for the future now,” Honor’s Director of Development Rob Oglesby said. “Our entire goal from year one was to be financially independent.”

The expansion will have space for a veterinary clinic, grooming and dog training available to the public, which also will serve as a revenue stream for Honor, Oglesby said.

Honor already has raised $2 million and has an anonymous donor providing a dollar-for-dollar match up going forward.

Oglesby said he expects to break ground on the expansion by the end of the year.