Mote to introduce Red Tide Institute

Mote Marine Laboratory is taking a step forward in addressing red tide.

A donation of $1 million from The Andrew and Judith Economos Charitable Foundation will establish and support the first year of operations of the Red Tide Institute at Mote Marine Laboratory, a statement from Mote said.

The institute will be a center of research and development, which will be focused solely on advancing technologies for controlling and mitigating red tide impacts. The statement continued by saying that the institute will leverage other red tide-related research by Mote, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and other organizations.

“We cannot thank The Andrew and Judith Economos Charitable Foundation enough for providing this critical bedrock for an intensive, science-based initiative focused on developing and testing red tide mitigation technologies,” Mote President and CEO Michael Crosby said. “The momentum created by establishing the Red Tide Institute at Mote will hopefully inspire other visionary, philanthropic leaders to join an effort that must continue long after this year’s bloom is out of sight and out of mind for many.”

In September, the state of Florida directed $2.2 million to advance mitigation science at multiple institutions. This investment included Mote’s mitigation technologies, such as its ozone treatment system that was pilot tested for dead-end canals, and the use of a new clay formula for red tide mitigation, which is a partnership between Mote, Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution, the University of South Florida and FWC, the statement said.

“As a longtime innovator and supporter of technology and science for public benefit, I know that consistent funding support is essential for scientific advancement to address grand challenges such as Florida red tide,” Economos said in the statement. “As a native of Sarasota, Florida, I also recognize that Mote Marine Laboratory has advanced innovative red tide research for decades and is dedicated to developing mitigation tools that tangibly improve our quality of life. I invite and encourage other community leaders to leverage this unique and important opportunity to support the Red Tide Institute at Mote, knowing that we can do much more together than alone.”

Before retiring, Economos, who will serve in an advisory role for the new institute, held a career in computing technology for pioneering applications in aerospace, business and broadcasting. He founded the broadcasting software company, RCS, the statement said. Judith Economos is a poet and artist who taught at Princeton.

