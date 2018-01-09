Lakewood Ranch football coach resigns

Lakewood Ranch High football coach Mick Koczersut has resigned, athletic director Shawn Trent announced Tuesday.

Koczersut told the team of his decision this morning. He led the Mustangs to a 14-22 record during the course of four seasons, which included an 0-4 mark against rival Braden River High.

Last year was the senior season for Mustangs tight end Mickey Koczersut, Mick Koczersut's son. In 2017, Lakewood Ranch went 3-5, highlighted by a 23-21 come-from-behind homecoming victory against Springstead High.

"He came in at a difficult time," Trent said of Koczersut. "I think it was literally a week before the (2014) season. He did a great job of taking over a bad situation. He's always been professional and great with the kids and everything else."

Trent said the search for a new coach will begin shortly, though he is requiring the coach to work at the school full-time by the start of fall.

This is a developing story.