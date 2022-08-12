Manatee, Sarasota early-voting sites open Saturday

Voters have several location choices at which to cast in-person early ballots in this month’s primary elections, beginning Saturday, Aug. 13.

Election day is Tuesday, Aug. 23. Your home voting precinct does not matter when casting early ballots.

In Sarasota County, early voting sites are open 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through Sunday, Aug. 21.

Elections Supervisors Office, Sarasota County Terrace Building, 2001 Adams Lane, Sarasota

Elections Supervisors Office, R.L. Anderson Building, 4000 Tamiami Trail S., Venice

Elections Supervisors Office, Biscayne Plaza, 13640 Tamiami Trail, North Port

North Sarasota Public Library, 2801 Newtown Blvd., Sarasota

Fruitville Public Library, 100 Apex Road, Sarasota

The Devyn Event Center, 7113 S. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota

In Manatee County, early voting sites open 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Saturday, Aug. 20.

Lakewood Ranch Town Hall, 8175 Lakewood Ranch Blvd., Lakewood Ranch

Manatee County Utilities Office, 4410 66th St. W., Bradenton

Palmetto Library, 923 Sixth St., Palmetto

Rocky Bluff Library, 6750 U.S. 301, Ellenton

Elections Supervisors Office, 600 301 Blvd. W., Bradenton

Florida law requires voters to present current and valid photo and signature identification prior to voting. Acceptable IDs include: Florida driver's license; Florida ID card issued by the Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles; U.S. passport; debit or credit card; military ID; student ID; retirement center ID; neighborhood association ID; public assistance ID; veteran health ID issued by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs; license to carry a concealed weapon pursuant to s.790.06 F.S.; or employee ID issued by any branch, department or agency of the federal government, state, a county or a municipality.

For more information on voting or to check your voter status, visit the Sarasota County Supervisor of Elections or Manatee County Supervisor of Elections website.