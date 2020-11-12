Manatee County schools reverse course on closing

The School District of Manatee County is welcoming students back on campus Friday after being closed for a day due to Tropical Storm Eta.

The district worked with Manatee County Emergency Management officials and deemed it necessary to open Mills Elementary School and Manatee High School as shelters. The shelter at Mills Elementary closed at 5 p.m. Nov. 11 due to a lack of occupants while the shelter at Manatee High School closed at 8:30 a.m. Nov. 12. The shelter had 30 occupants.

After evaluating and cleaning district facilities, the district decided to have students return to brick and mortar, hybrid or e-learning schedules Friday.