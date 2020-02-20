Whether a car dealership will be allowed at the northwest corner of 117th Street East and State Road 64 remains to be determined.

Manatee County commissioners today unanimously continued a hearing to rezone the property and allow up to 150,000 square feet of commercial space on the site. An auto sales business is a potential use, and Cox Chevrolet has stated its intent to construct a car dealership there. The item had been slated for discussion and vote, but the applicant asked for a continuance instead.

Commissioners granted the request. No date for a hearing has been set, but applicant attorney Scott Rudacille said he expects the project would come back before the board within a few months.

More than 100 residents of GreyHawk Landing and neighboring communities attended to speak against the project. Instead, they voiced opposition to the continuance and ask for a specific hearing date to be set.

“It’s frustrating they didn’t make a decision,” GreyHawk Landing’s Nancy Ranalli said.