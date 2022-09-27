Manatee County orders more mandatory evacuations in face of Hurricane Ian

Manatee County Emergency Management officials on Tuesday morning issued mandatory evacuation orders for residents of Zone B to accompany the mandatory evacuation orders for Zone A that were issued on Monday.

In addition, the county strongly suggested that those residents living in Zone C consider moving farther inland during Hurricane Ian's expected arrival from Wednesday through Friday.

“This is worst-case scenario,” Manatee County Administrator Scott Hopes said in a release. “Those along the coast and prone to flooding need to take this seriously and evacuate.”



Haile Middle School in East County and Buffalo Creek Middle School in Palmetto have been added to the 15 schools that became shelters on Monday.

Beginning at 4 p.m. Tuesday, motorists will have no "westbound access" to the Gulf islands.

All Manatee County residents are urged to finish their storm preparations today. The Manatee County landfill will be open extended hours through 6 p.m. today with no fees. It will be closed at that time through Friday or longer.

Manatee County Area Transit will suspend all routes at 6 p.m. today.

Go to MyManatee.org for emergency information.