During their regular meeting Tuesday, Manatee County commissioners voted 4-3 to lift the 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew that has been in place since April 3.

The commissioners had voted Friday to wait a few more days on whether they should lift the curfew in order to gather more data on whether the curfew was having an impact.

On Tuesday, some local residents continued to tell the commissioners that a curfew infringes on their freedoms and wasn't justified. Healthcare workers continued to ask the commissioners to keep the curfew in place.

The commissioners had instituted the curfew in attempt to keep people off the roads at night and lessen the impact on first responders