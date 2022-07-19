Longboat's Harmer, Bishop receive Home Rule Hero awards

Town Manager Tom Harmer and Town Commissioner BJ Bishop went to a meeting last week and left with prizes.

The Manasota League of Cities on July 14 met in Longboat Key Town Hall, delivering Home Rule Hero awards to elected and appointed members of local governments on behalf of the statewide organization.

The awards are emblematic of those who "consistently responded to the league’s request to reach out to members of the legislature and help give a local perspective on an issue."

Amber Hughes, senior legislative advocate for the Florida League of Cities, presented the awards not only to Harmer and Bishop but also to representatives of other local cities and towns.