Longboat plans outreach for referendum questions

Town staff have planned information sessions this month and next in preparation for the March 20 election, but what exactly will they talk about?

Town Manager Tom Harmer said he is hoping these information sessions will offer a venue to explain what’s in the new proposed town charter and how the town is hoping to renovate/rebuild its fire stations. Electors will make both decisions in March in addition to Town Commission races.

The town is also planning to post documents about each of these ballot questions on the town website, including a video recording of the first Town Hall session, planned for Jan. 25, to give residents multiple means of accessing information.

Where to go Town hall has scheduled at least 10 meetings around town at the following locations: Federation of Condominiums: Jan. 20 at 9:30 a.m.

Sleepy Lagoon Homeowners’ Association: Jan. 23 at 6 p.m. at Public Works

Town Hall Meeting: Jan. 25 at 9:30 a.m. in the Town Hall Commission Chambers

Longbeach Village Association: Feb. 7 at 6 p.m. at Verna Ritter’s Home

Democratic Club of Longboat Key: Feb. 13 at noon at Portofino Restaurant

Kiwanis Club: Feb. 15 at 11:30 a.m. at Portofino

Town Hall Meeting: Feb. 15 at 2 p.m. at Longboat Key Town Hall

North End Coalition Meeting: Feb. 22 at 6:30 p.m. at Christ Church

Community Open House: March 3 at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. at North Fire Station

Rotary Club: March 6 at 5 p.m. at All Angels’ Episcopal Church



The proposed charter

The proposed charter is full of revisions from the existing town document, but most are what town staff have called “administrative” or “clean-up” changes that don't bring substantive change to how the town runs.

Town records could be stored digitally, the town manager could appoint an assistant and the vice mayor could succeed the mayor in the event of his or her absence if voters approve the new proposed charter.

The proposed charter also suggests deferring ethics investigations to a state board, yielding authority to set election dates to a county Supervisor of Elections and eliminating the Town Commission's investigative authority over town staff.

Most impactful for residents, however, could be the town’s proposal allowing commissioners to approve revenue bonds of $5 million or less without voter approval. The current charter requires the commission to seek a referendum if it wants to issue a revenue bond for any amount.

Revenue bonds, which are backed by the proposed earnings of the project it funds, can be used to finance any revenue-producing project.

This all started last year when the commission appointed a charter review committee to assess and recommend changes to the town’s foundational document. The charter requires the town review it’s underpinning codes every decade.

The proposed renovated/replaced fire stations

The town’s two firehouses — a south station opened in 1986 at 2162 Gulf of Mexico Drive and a northern station finished in 1994 at 5490 Gulf of Mexico Drive — are in need of updates.

The south station doesn’t meet modern firehouse codes nor provide separate locker rooms for men and women. The north station needs ventilation upgrades and additional storage space.

Voter approval of a $5.85 million bond issuance, which could cost a homeowner with a $500,000 home anywhere between $6 and $16 per year, would pay for rebuilding the south station and renovating the northern station.