Longboat Key Town Manager Brief, September

Town Center Green site work and stage: The town and our contractor, Jon F. Swift Construction, have officially kicked off the Phase 2 construction process with mobilization of equipment beginning in September. Construction will commence by end of October/first of November and includes site work paid for the Town and the privately funded stage. Work should be substantially complete by mid-June 2023. Since construction activities will continue through season, our scheduled events will be planned around the construction activities on the site.

Greer Island motorized vessels prohibited zone: The buoys and signage are now installed for the new wading and prohibited-motorized vessel area for a portion of the beach area east of the bridge. The intent is to provide additional safety for visitors to that portion of Greer Island and also facilitate a landing area for kayaks and paddleboards. The longer-term Spit Management Plan is still on track to begin before the end of the calendar year, and over the permit life, (15 years) we will periodically return sand to the Gulf beach area.

Bayfront Park dog parks temporarily closed for improvements: Through Sept. 23, the dog park will be closed to prepare for, and install the artificial turf in the large dog enclosure. The small dog park will also be closed in order for other general maintenance to be performed (tree trimming, etc). This will also allow the contractors better access to perform work more efficiently, and to expedite the project. Special thanks to our donor, Irene Hess, and her dog Georgie Girl for funding the artificial turf improvements.

Town’s annual budget adoption will result in a millage rate decrease: The Town Commission will consider the Fiscal Year 2023 recommended budget at a special meeting at 5:01 p.m., Sept. 12. The budget will be adopted at 5:01 p.m. Sept. 27 and goes into effect on Oct. 1. The great news for property owners is that the millage rate will decrease from 2.1144 to 1.9900 - a 5.9% reduction.

Hurricane season: Slow start so far this season, but don’t let your guard down -- it takes just one storm. Expect tropical activity to become more active as we into September and October. Monitor the weather and make sure you have your plan and supply kit ready to go. Not too late to sign up for the Alert Longboat Key emergency notification system- please, do it now – e-mail [email protected] with your name, Longboat Key address, phone number(s), and e-mail address(es). Your registration will be confirmed by return e-mail.

Turtle nesting season: Season runs through October, so be extra careful and considerate when visiting the beach. The number of nests is up this year- 1,300 so far this year compared to 1,032 all of last year. Disorientations unfortunately are also up, so please follow the Town’s Turtle Protection Ordinance. You can help by making sure lighting is in compliance, furniture is removed from the beach at the end day, and holes are filled in. Code Enforcement Officer Chris Kopp (941-316-1966) is available to answer questions about our Ordinance.

Verizon Wireless coverage: This project is moving along quickly. The antennae, cabinets and all construction elements related to the new nine small cell pole placements are complete. The two sites located on town right of way, and the seven sites within FDOT right-of-way are ready for FPL meter installation. Fiber testing is the last step prior to activation of system enhancements which is currently expected by Oct. 2022.

Gulfstream & U.S. 41 Roundabout Project: Getting closer to the November completion. Check routes and potential delays in advance of your travel. FDOT Project Website: http://www.swflroads.com/gulfstreamroundabout/