Longboat Key Town Center construction proceeds into phase two

Even as the Longboat Key Town Center Green has entered phase two of construction, nothing of note will likely take place there for about another month.

During a “Talk of the Town” segment hosted by Town Manager Tom Harmer, Harmer met with Ross Russo, a representative of Jon F. Swift Construction.

“One of our big challenges right now is the supply chain demand and dealing with that,” Russo said. “Our scheduling, timing for us to start is in a strategic pause. We would have preferred to be turning dirt right now.”

Materials are holding up the process include elements needed for the stage structure and its roof.

“Unfortunately, that is probably going to put us right in the middle of season, which we don’t want to do for our own reasons let alone the impact to residents and the town.”

By the middle of September, fences will be up and trailers present, if the tentative timeline holds up, town leaders said. Then the site will be raised, and workers will begin installing sewer pipe for drainage as the pipe is readily available.

Before the majority construction can commence, utilities must be installed so that storm drainage structures can be fabricated and installed.

Both of those items must be installed before truck loads of dirt can be put on the site.

Around the middle of November, residents can expect to see the presence of more materials as the company is expecting to have the majority in their possession at that time.

A building pad and the beginning stages of the foundation of the site work and stage will start to form. Impacts to traffic are expected as trucks of dirt and concrete will start to arrive during those months.

The majority of the stage structure is expected to be complete by Christmas, Russo said.

Harmer stated that the phase two site raising not only benefits the stage project, but also potential plans for the site including a community center and library.

Physical labor and evidence of construction will not be noticeable until the end of October at the earliest.

The majority of work in the phase should be completed by the middle of June 2023.

This phase of construction includes site work paid for by the town and the privately funded stage.

Site work for the town center is town-funded with about $530,000, which included $445,000 from the town’s land-acquisition fund. Work includes raising and re-grading the site with fill. Additional stormwater infrastructure will be installed to accommodate site work and anticipated future buildings. The town’s portion is funding walkways, streetlights, landscaping and space for food trucks.

For the stage, originally, the town had anticipated the project would cost about $500,000. One couple, Paul and Sarah Karon, opted to donate the entirety of that amount.

However, after going out to bids, the final total came back to the town at about $860,000.The remaining money was raised with the help of about 12 other individuals.

“If I had the materials readily available, I wouldn’t expect it to take that long, but I have to build that in (to the timeline) because of the market we are in right now, Russo said.

Since construction will take place during peak season, scheduled events will be planned around the construction activities on the site.

Much of the larger events that would have occurred are not able to take place in lieu of allowing for construction efficiency. For instance, the Longboat Key Kiwanis Club is working out location details for its annual Lawn Party signature event.

Still, some use of the space will be possible through efforts to keep attendees away from active work zones.

“My intent is this area is to try to preserve a significant portion of it and have that be available for smaller, mid-sized events,” Russo said. “The larger events we may not be able to accommodate on this site, but we are going to do everything we can to work with you.”

During events, areas will be fenced off to provide clear boundaries for attendees in hopes of ensuring safety for all guests and maintaining the condition of the site.