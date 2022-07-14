Longboat Key Police Department swears in two new officers

Two new police officers officially joined Longboat Key Police Department's force on Thursday morning.

Joseph Ferrigine and Kevin Smith were sworn in by Police Chief George Turner with an audience of loved ones to celebrate their newest career step.

Both had already begun their duties before the ceremony, which allowed for Turner to use their help patrolling during the Fourth of July weekend celebrations.

“We’re very happy to have both these guys,” Turner said before starting the ceremony. “We hope that they stay here for a long time.”

Police Chief George Turner shakes Joseph Ferrigine's hand after he was sworn in Thursday. (Photo by Lauren Tronstad)

Joseph Ferrigine

The 26-year-old’s police career started in Baltimore, where he worked for four years.

“Coming from a major city, I decided I would like to take my skill set to a smaller agency,” he said.

Ferrigine’s girlfriend, Ashley Cruise, recently accepted a job in the area, leading him to begin his search for another department to serve.

“I figured a smaller town would be a nice change of speed,” he said of his search.

About a dozen of Ferrigine's family members were in attendance, including his mother, Darlene. who pinned her son’s badge onto his uniform after he said his oath.

Pictures were taken with Turner, the staff of the department as well as with family members in attendance with the department's logo as the backdrop.

Police Chief George Turner shakes Kevin Smith's hand after Smith was sworn in Thursday. (Photo by Lauren Tronstad)

Kevin Smith

Smith's career started in Illinois, just outside of St. Louis. He worked in a department of similar size to the one in Longboat Key for about 15 years before deciding to take a year-long break from serving.

"I left Illinois because of politics," he said. "The governor here supports police officers and I want to work for someone that does support the police."

Throughout his break from serving as an officer, Smith spent his time getting to know the area he now serves, causing him to fall for its scenery and its people.

"I missed it so much just being able to be out there helping people," he said.

Although his family was unable to attend the ceremony, Smith said they were in town last week to celebrate his newest career venture.

"I love it here," he said. "I have never waved to so many people or had so many waving at me. Back during the Fourth of July weekend, my hand got tired from waving. Everybody waves, everybody is supportive and everyone wants to talk to us. I am not used to that from my last department.”

He plans to stay with the department until he has reached retirement, so at least 20 years.