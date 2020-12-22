Longboat Key Cops Corner: Bike, car, collision course

Dec. 14

Bike, car: collision course

2:14 p.m., 3000 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Traffic crash: A bicyclist called police to report a collision with a vehicle that initially left the scene. The cyclist said they approached a side street crossing while riding on the sidewalk and were surprised by a vehicle. One cyclist applied brakes and a second hit the first cyclist before falling over the handlebars and hitting the front of the car. The driver returned to the scene and related a similar description, adding shrubs made visibility difficult. No serious injuries were reported. A report was taken for information only.

Dec. 15

No one hurt

7:03 a.m., Broadway Street and Gulf of Mexico Drive

Traffic crash: The rider of a motorcycle was cited for passing in a no-passing zone after a two-vehicle collision. According to an officer’s investigation and statements from witnesses, a northbound vehicle slowed to make a left turn from the island’s main highway, when a motorcycle came up from behind and tried to pass on the left. The rider told police the vehicle in front slowed quickly and he was trying to make an evasive maneuver. No injuries were reported.

Over the line?

1:03 p.m., 700 block of Broadway Street

Trespassing: A property owner complained to police that a live-aboard boat resident consistently leaves his larger vessel’s dinghy on private land. An officer using online property data sources was unable to initially determine if the small boat was indeed on the caller’s land but passed the information along to the town’s marine patrol officer along with a photo of the dinghy.

Catching some ZZZs

7:52 p.m., 500 block of Bay Isles Road

Suspicious vehicle: A police officer investigating a parked van on town property discovered a traveler inside who said she was resting during a multi-state road trip. The officer explained why he had stopped to investigate and said she could stay a while longer if she needed to rest.

Dec. 17

Lost buoy

1:25 p.m., near Sister Keys

Boating call: The town’s marine patrol officer spotted a marker from the Intracoastal Waterway floating south after breaking away from its mooring. The officer notified the U.S. Coast Guard and towed the errant marker to the Linley Street boat ramp to await pickup.

Dec. 18

Washed ashore

7:11 a.m., 4100 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Suspicious incident: A caller to police reported portions of an aircraft washing ashore along the beach. Officers who arrived to investigating immediately determined the debris wasn’t that of an airplane but rather from a sailboat that had grounded in September and was destroyed by high surf in November.

Dec. 24

The sounds of fitness

8:38 a.m., 6800 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Noise: Loud music from an exercise class prompted a resident to call police to complain. Upon an officer’s arrival, no music was to be heard. The officer was told the class had concluded for the day.

Dog day morning

9:50 a.m., 3500 block of Mistletoe Lane

Dog bite: Police completed a report following an incident in which a man was bitten on the wrist by one of two dogs living next door. An officer determined both dogs were vaccinated and did not appear aggressive. The man who was bitten could not determine which of the two actually bit him because they are the same breed. The dogs’ owner said he had mistakenly left open a door allowing the dogs to escape. The victim did not wish emergency medical assistance and had contacted his physician.

New to him

1:01 p.m., Country Club Shores

Traffic warning: Police issued a warning to a driver who failed to stop at the flashing lights of a pedestrian crossing on Gulf of Mexico Drive. A pedestrian had not yet entered the crosswalk. The driver, whose car was from out of state, told the officer he had never seen such a signal and was unaware of what to do.

Dec. 25

Sharp discovery

5:39 p.m., 500 block of Bay Isles Parkway

Found property: A passing resident noticed hypodermic needles on the ground near a bus stop and called police. The items were safely removed and booked as evidence.

Dec. 27

Late for golf

9 a.m., 300 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Traffic: A driver monitored at 62 mph in a 35 mph zone was issued a written warning. The driver told an officer he was running late for a golf date and that he was aware of his speed, acknowledging he should be more careful.

Floating safely

3:55 p.m., off the key

Boating: Police stopped a rider on a personal watercraft and issued a verbal warning for not wearing the required personal flotation gear while underway. The rider was able to produce the proper equipment after being stopped.

Sssshhhh

5:47 p.m., 7200 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Animal complaint: A dog owner was issued a verbal warning connected to a report of her dogs barking nearby. Following an anonymous complaint, an officr went to the neighborhood and discovered two dogs on a driveway making noise. The officr ound of the owner nearby and explained the complaint. The owner said she would take care of the dogs immediately.

Dec. 28

Who’s out of order?

9:15 a.m., 2200 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Citizen dispute: The property manager of a condominium community sought assistance from police after discovering a “Do Not Use” note written in permanent marker on a washing machine in a common area. The manager said the machine had been checked and found to be in working order. The resident who wrote the note explained than an expensive garment had been damaged in the machine and that she thought she was using a dry erase marker for her note. A waiver of prosecution was signed by the property manager.

Long lost

11:08 a.m., police headquarters

Lost property: A visitor to the area in 2017 called police to request a report on an $8,000 ring lost three years ago at a town resort. The owner said a report wasn’t completed in 2017 because she thought the item was lost accidentally, but now she was filing an insurance claim and thought she would need an official police case report. A case number was generated and relayed to her.

They’re OK

5:07 p.m., 3700 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Water rescue: Police were summoned to check out the well-being of paddleboarders possibly waving for help in the Gulf of Mexico. A police boat from Sarasota determined they were not in distress.

No parking

7:40 p.m., 400 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Parking: While driving through a community, an officer spotted and ticketed a vehicle parked without authorization in a space reserved for those with disabilities. The $250 fine was levied after a check of wants and warrants turned up negative.

Dec. 29

Quite a fish story

11:24 a.m., 100 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Water rescue: Police and fire-rescue personnel responded to a report of a child falling into the water from a pier. Nearby anglers helped rescue the child who told police he had been fishing and was pulled into the water by a large fish on his line. The child was not injured and police notified his parents of the incident.

Quite a kayak story

1:13 p.m., Bayou Hammock Road

Found property: Police took possession of a kayak found floating behind a resident’s home. The resident recovered the kayak and pulled it from the water. The craft was taken to the police department for safe keeping.