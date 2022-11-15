Longboat board honors member who died

Michael Warnstedt, a member of the seven-member Longboat Key Planning and Zoning Board since 2021, was honored by the board on Tuesday following his death Oct. 22.

The St. Petersburg native was 76.

Warnstedt lived in Longboat Key for about four years and worked as a Florida licensed commercial real estate broker for more than 40 years.

He was sworn in to the volunteer position in April 2021.

Warnstedt's obituary posted on the Toale Brothers Funeral Home website described him as a loving life partner, father and grandfather.

Before his career in real estate, he served in the United States Navy. He loved boating, aviation, reading maps and charts, meteorology, and his family.

Ronald Ginsberg was selected to fill his seat at the Nov. 7 Town Commission meeting.