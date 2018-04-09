Longboat approves Whitney Beach historical marker

The Town Commission agreed with the Whitney Beach Condominium Association and the Longboat Key Historical Society that there should be a sign to commemorate the importance of Whitney Beach.
A historical marker commemorating the 50-year history of the Whitney Beach Condominium Association will soon be erected at the entrance to the one of the island’s first multifamily condominium associations.
The Town Commission OK’d the sign at its April 9 regular meeting, validating the efforts of the Whitney Beach Condominium Association to commemorate the island’s transition from a fishing village to a resort town.
Town staff estimates the sign will cost around $800. The installation timeline is still uncertain.
Herman Kruegle, a member of the condominium association board, appended his remarks to the staff presentation. Kruegle argued that Whitney Beach’s “old-Florida design and feel” made it worth recognition.
The idea to cast Whitney Beach’s history in a sign came when Kruegle and Whitney Beach Association Vice President Denton Crews started talking about writing a book about the historic neighborhood, Kruegle said.
It’s the latest push to preserve Whitney Beach history. Two 1930s-era cottages from the original Whitney Beach Resort were moved to the Village and later to Broadway Street, where they are awaiting rehab by the Longboat Key Historical Society.
Then came the Whitney Beach gala held March 9 to commemorate the 50-year anniversary of Whitney Beach as it stands today. It was after that party that Kruegle said he and Crews began solidifying their plan.
“I think it’s a great addition to the other historical markers on the island,” Kruegle said. “We think this is in keeping with LBK and its history.”
The proposed historical marker would be set on the east side of Gulf of Mexico Drive on the property line between the Whitney Beach Condominiums and Whitney Beach Plaza.