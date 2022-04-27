A condominium in L’Ambiance at Longboat Key Club tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Terence Bingham sold his Unit G-201 condominium at 435 L’Ambiance Drive to Steven and Susan Bloch, of Highland Park, Illinois, for $4.65 million. Built in 1994, it has three bedrooms, three-and-two-half baths and 3,220 square feet of living area. It sold for $1,072,600 in 1994.

Bay Isles

David Michael, of Harlow, England, sold his home at 3160 Bayou Sound to Stephen Price Wayne Barnes, trustee, of Longboat Key, for $1.57 million. Built in 1989, it has three bedrooms, two-and-two-half baths, a pool and 2,593 square feet of living area. It sold for $455,000 in 1993.

Beachplace

Gail Russell, of Longboat Key, sold her Unit 403 condominium at 1115 Gulf of Mexico Drive to John Greenberg, of Ontario, Canada, for $1.2 million. Built in 1979, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,503 square feet of living area. It sold for $585,000 in 2020.



Inn on the Beach

Mark Sol Eisner, of Tampa, sold his Unit 6203 condominium at 225 Sands Point Road to William and Valerie Bartkus, of Tomball, Texas, for $675,000. Built in 1983, it has one bedroom, one bath and 642 square feet of living area. It sold for $290,000 in 2004.

Windward Bay

Paul Kutasovic and Theresa Nardi, of Huntington, New York, sold their Unit 303 condominium at 4500 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Douglas and Laura Marty, of Longboat

Key, for $650,000. Built in 1975, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,312 square feet of living area. It sold for $250,000 in 2013.



Cedar’s East

Larry Marion and Leslie Eisenberg, trustees, of Longboat Key, sold the Unit 34 condominium at 847 Evergreen Way to Mevzad and Kelly Durakovic, of Lynnfield,

Massachusetts, for $615,000. Built in 1991, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,440 square feet of living area. It sold for $395,000 in 2018.



First Longboat Harbour

Evan and Marilyn Merenstein, of Pittsburgh, sold their Unit 302 condominium at 4360 Chatham Drive to Sarah Casey, trustee, of Longboat Key, for $525,000. Built in 1969, it

has two bedrooms, one bath and 928 square feet of living area. It sold for $281,500 in 2004.



Pelican Gardens

Patricia Hamm, of Sarasota, sold her Unit 15 condominium at 170 Roosevelt Drive to Daniel Jimenez Silva, of Warren, New Jersey, for $450,000. Built in 1955, it has one

bedroom, one bath and 672 square feet of living area. It sold for $210,000 in 2016.



Saint Judes Apartments

Alice Feltz, trustee, of Longboat Key, sold the Unit 13 condominium at 717 Saint Judes Drive S. to 128 Greenwood LLC for $405,000. Built in 1966, it has one bedroom, one

bath and 630 square feet of living area. It sold for $100,000 in 2013.