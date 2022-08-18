Lakewood Ranch's newest Publix opens on State Road 64

Lakewood Ranch's Edelweis Walker wasn't just shopping when the new Publix held its opening day on State Road 64 in Lakewood Ranch on Thursday.

"They're a great company," Walker said. "Most people just go to shop (today). I went to observe it all. I loved it."

Publix employees cheers as customers came through the doors on opening day.

"The store team is just so excited and ready to provide premier service to more folks," said Publix spokesperson Hannah Herring.

Following a new prototype for Publix locations, the store features an island deli that places the deli stations in a square space in the center of an aisle, as well as indoor and outdoor seating area for those seeking a bite to eat inside the store.

The store is adjoined by Publix Liquors. It is part of a shopping center under development in the area that will also include a Tropical Smoothie and Glitz Nail Salon, among other tenants.

Greyhawk Landing's 7-year-old Arthur Church, his father Brett Church, and 5-year-old brother Patrick Church, enter the store for the first time. (Photo by Ian Swaby)

The White Eagle Publix location, at 13150 State Road 64 E., Lakewood Ranch, is open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. Publix Liquors is open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. For more information, visit Publix.com/locations/1723-white-eagle.