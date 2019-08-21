 Skip to main content
East County Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019 3 hours ago

Lakewood Ranch's football season opener postponed

Mustangs fans will have to wait another week to watch their team.
by: Ryan Kohn Sports Reporter

Lakewood Ranch High's first football game under Rashad West will have to wait. 

The Mustangs' season opener, scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Aug. 23 on the road against Ida Baker High, has been postponed because of a "scheduling conflict," athletics director Kent Ringquist said. The game will be made up at a later date. Lakewood Ranch's home preseason game against Osceola High, scheduled for Aug. 16, was also canceled, but because of poor field conditions. 

The team's season will now begin Aug. 30. The Mustangs will travel to Lemon Bay High at 7:30 p.m.

