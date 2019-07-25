Lakewood Ranch ranked No. 1 in construction starts

Lakewood Ranch is No. 1 in the nation for housing starts during the second quarter of 2019, according to Metrostudy, a leading research and consulting first specializing in U.S. residential markets.

The Ranch had 1,561 new home starts, surpassing figures from other top-selling communities in Florida, Texas, Nevada and California.

"With a broad offering of new homes for every stage of you life, coupled with a long-standing reputation for amenities and lifestyle, Lakewood Ranch became the 'Most Active Community' in the United States for new housing starts as of (second quarter) 2019, surpassing The Villages for the top spot," Metrostudy's Tampa/Central Florida Region Director Tony Polito in a press release.

Earlier this month, Lakewood Ranch was named the second fastest-selling community in the nation according a mid-year ranking by RCLCO, a Maryland-based real estate consulting firm.

In a press release, LWR Communities Senior Vice President Laura Cole said the success can be attributed to Lakewood Ranch's location, a multi-generational approach to housing, diversity of neighborhoods and an "ever-growing list of daily conveniences and engagement opportunities."

LWR Communities is a subsidiary of Lakewood Ranch developer Schroeder-Manatee Ranch.