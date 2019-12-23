Krug twins commit to Duke for tennis

The Krug family is getting an extra present this holiday season.

Twin brothers Connor and Jake Krug, rated five-star players by the Tennis Recruiting Network, committed to Duke University last week. The brothers, who live in Lakewood Ranch, also held offers from Florida, Notre Dame and Michigan, among other elite programs. Jake and Connor are juniors who take online classes, so they will start their collegiate careers in the 2021-2022 season.

The twins are part of the Vitale family. Their mother Sherri, a daughter of Basketball Hall of Fame inductee Dick Vitale, played tennis at at Notre Dame, as did her sister Terri. Terri's daughter Sydney Sforzo recently committed to Notre Dame for tennis as well, and Sherri's daughter Ava, Jake and Connor's sister, is a five-star player herself as an eighth grader.