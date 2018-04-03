 Skip to main content
Kristen Fulmer has stepped down from her position as Braden River High&#39;s girls basketball coach, athletic director Matt Nesser confirmed on Tuesday. 
East County Tuesday, Apr. 3, 2018 4 hours ago

Braden River High girls basketball coach steps down

The move comes after the Pirates' most successful season.
by: Ryan Kohn Sports Reporter

Kristen Fulmer has stepped down as Braden River High's girls basketball coach, athletic director Matt Nesser confirmed on Tuesday. 

Fulmer took over the position three years ago. After going 7-41 in her first two seasons, Fulmer led the Pirates to a program-best 20-7 record last season and won the team's first-ever district title 89-58 over Sarasota High. 

The Pirates will return much of their roster next season, including guard O'Mariah Gordon, a top-ranked player in the class of 2021, guard Cheyenne Stubbs and wing Julia Rodriguez. 

The search for a new coach will begin immediately. Interested parties can email [email protected] or call 751-8230 ext. 2045. 

This post will be updated as more information becomes available. 

