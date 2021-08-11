July sets another record at SRQ

Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport continues its flight toward a record year in passenger traffic, setting a monthly mark in July with more than 326,000 arrivals and departures.

Across the month, 326,947 passengers used the airport, which was 122% more than the pre-COVID-19 mark for July of 147,068 and 424% higher than the 2020 level of 62,405 passengers.

The July traffic was 4.5% higher than June’s.

“It is exciting to see us break another all-time record for the most passengers carried in a month at SRQ,” said Rick Piccolo, president and chief executive officer of the airport. “With the rapid growth of passenger traffic at our airport, we continue to make improvements to ensure our passengers receive the best experience possible while traveling. In April, we expanded our checkpoint from four to five lanes and a sixth screening lane is expected to be added before Thanksgiving.”

Over the next decade, the Sarasota Manatee Airport Authority intends to add more commercial, hotel and office space to the property it owns in north Sarasota, particularly on land along University Parkway.

Piccolo added that the airport recently tripled its jet fuel tank capacity with the addition of two 100,000 gallon tanks and expanded long-term parking by 140 spaces. Plans are moving ahead to pave the airport’s overflow lot and add another lot for the peak season.